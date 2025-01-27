The View 'Disgusted' by Donald Trump's Mass Deportation Efforts: 'It's Racist'

X/The View

"I've actually seen some video this weekend of Latinos who voted for Trump crying because now their abuelos and their tios are getting deported, I'm having a very hard time mustering up sympathy for those people," Ana Navarro said on the talk show.

As the President of the United States' mass deportation plan rolls out across the country, the women of The View are livid.

Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan started using ICE agents and the U.S. military to carry out the deportation of undocumented migrants, a promise Trump made during his campaign.

After playing a clip from an interview in which Tom Homan -- who Trump picked to oversee deportation policy -- said "if you're in the country illegally, you're on the table," Whoopi Goldberg asked the panel: "Is this the immigration system fix people had in mind when they voted?"

TRUMP BEGINS MASS DEPORTATIONS IN U.S.: #TheView co-hosts weigh in after Pres. Trump's border czar started using ICE agents to conduct a nationwide raid and the U.S. military to carry out mass deportations of undocumented immigrants. pic.twitter.com/WGZ2OFd6E7 — The View (@TheView) January 27, 2025 @TheView

Sara Haines kicked off the debate unsure, whether this is what Trump voters had in mind because nobody at the table voted for him -- before comparing his deportation efforts so far to President Barack Obama's.

"It's disturbing what we're seeing and the headlines and all the coverage would make you think that there's this massive deportation, but by numbers contextually, President Obama still remains the Deporter-In-Chief," Haines said. "Even if Trump continues at this rate, he will not even hit what President Obama hit in one year, which is 400,000."

The talk show host then added that she believes this is meant to be a "PR campaign" to "scare people." However, noted there is not enough transparency for the American public on who is being deported and whether they are all in fact "violent criminals."

"If everyone on these flights is a violent criminal, I think we can all agree, everyone thinks they should leave the country, it's common sense," she added. "But we're not getting a breakdown of who these people are."

Alyssa Farah Griffin -- who previously was the White House director of strategic communications and an assistant to the President in 2020 during the presidency of Donald Trump -- said 87% of the American public are in support the deportation of undocumented migrants who have committed crimes in the country.

"Most nations on earth deal with the question of how to secure the border and how many migrants to take in," she insisted. "It's not uniquely American, it's not xenophobic to simply care about it, there's security imperatives and there's economic imperatives."

She also said there should be some sort of system in place for who is allowed to enter the country, like Afghan refugees who are currently "on pause because of the Trump administration. from coming in." She added, "Those are the people who need to come in. Not economic migrants .. but people who helped our country and are fleeing for their lives should always be able to have a place here."

One the other hand, Sunny Hostin flat out referred to how the mass deportation is being carried out as "racist" -- saying she absolutely believes there are people who "wanted to see this kind of pain and destruction for a certain group or type of immigrant."

"So, I think there is a very clear message as to what this President wants the look of the criminal migrant to look like, what an undocumented migrant looks like and I think that's racist," Hostin said before being met with a resounding applause from the audience.

Hostin said she also believed there is racial profiling occurring during the raids, sharing how during the raid of a business in Newark, New Jersey, a Puerto Rican man/military veteran was questioned.

"For the 50 million thousand time ... Puerto Ricans are Americans and disproportionally serve in the military," she exclaimed. "I am disappointed, disgusted and saddened by what I'm seeing."

Ana Navarro concluded The View's discussion on deportation by reacting to Trump voters who now regret their choices -- and why they aren't getting any sympathy from her.

"I've actually seen some video this weekend of Latinos who voted for Trump crying because now their abuelas and their tios are getting deported, I'm having a very hard time mustering up sympathy for those people," she began.

"I'm an immigrant. I know the desperation it takes to leave your country," she said. "There is no doubt that we want anybody who came to this great country and committed a crime, we want them punished, we want them deported to the fullest extent of the law."

"But a lot of good hard working people who are in our schools, who are our colleagues, own houses houses, who are the parents of U.S. citizen children are getting caught up in this," she explained before telling any viewers who could be undocumented immigrants to get "prepared."

"It's being reported that ICE offices all over the country have been given a quota. There is no way they meet that quota just with criminal aliens," she warned, calling the move a "publicity stunt" whose "point is cruelty, the point is instilling fear."

"People need to get prepared because he said this was coming and he's living up to it," she said.

She then insisted for undocumented immigrants to have their documents ready, to give kids a list a people who can pick them up if their parents get taken in and to consult with a lawyer if possible.