Blac Chyna Slams Tristan Thompson for Calling Dream His Daughter: 'Stop Clout Chasing'

"I have two daughters ... Dream is my oldest daughter and True is the second oldest," Thompson told his followers.

Blac Chyna is not letting Tristan Thompson get away with calling Dream Kardashian his daughter.

The model took to social media to call out the NBA player and accused him of "clout chasing."

"Dream has one mother, Angela White, and one father, Robert Kardashian. I usually don't speak up, but I'm done," she said.

"Stop all this clout chasing involving my daughter! As parents, we have joint custody and we also have a beautiful, healthy co-parenting relationship," she added.

This comes after Thompson referred to Rob Kardashian's 8-year-old daughter Dream as one of his kids.

"I have two daughters, and their names are ... Dream is my oldest daughter and True is the second oldest," he said in a Snapchat Story on Thursday. "Those are my two girls, and I miss you guys so much. I love you guys."

Social media users were quick to jump on the Cleveland Cavaliers center's comments, reminding him of his other son, 3-year-old Theo who he conceived with Maralee Nichols while he and Khloe Kardashian were expecting their second child together, Tatum.

"Claiming another persons child as his daughter but has never seen one of his sons, oh Tristan," a Reddit user wrote in a Kardashians Subreddit.

However, faithful Kardashian fans noted that Khloe Kardashian is close with Dream and treats her like her own daughter.

"I would guess that he is extending Khloe's treatment of Dream. When Khloe treats Dream like her own, she comes off as a good aunt," one Reddit user noted.

Thompson notoriously denied he was Theo's father -- as him and Khloe were together and she was expecting their second child together, Tatum -- until a paternity test proved otherwise in January 2022.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," he wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."