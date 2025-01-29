Khloe Kardashian Reflects on Lamar Odom Drug Use, Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandals

X/Getty

On her podcast, Khloe reveals a "pivotal" moment in her marriage to Odom amid his drug use ... and explains why she allowed Tristan in the delivery room 48 hours after learning he cheated on her.

Khloe Kardashian is looking back at two particularly difficult moments in her life -- weathering a substance abuse issue with ex-husband Lamar Odom, as well as a cheating scandal with the father of her two children, Tristan Thompson.

On the latest episode of her Khloe In Wonder Land podcast, Kardashian sat down with author Mel Robbins for an hour all about how to "Change Your Mindset," as the pair shared tips on building up resilience while Khloe also offered insight into her own struggles.

During the chat, Odom came up when Khloe was asked whether she's ever been in a situation "where you know what you need to do but you can't make yourself do it."

Brand new episode of Khloé in Wonder Land is here! NYT bestselling author @MelRobbins joins me to talk about everything from building resilience and embracing vulnerability to creating the perfect morning routine. You can watch the full episode on @X now! pic.twitter.com/wzG4p5oEsg — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 29, 2025

"I remember, I was married and my ex-husband had a drug addiction. And I knew that his addiction always heightened — he was in the NBA — and I knew his addiction always heightened when he had his off-season, cause idle time is the devil's playground," Khloe said.

"And so I remember he was asked to go to Team USA, if I remember correctly, and I was begging, 'Please, please go to Team USA,' and I was pushing, and I remember he just looked at me and said, 'You can't want it more than I do,'" she recalled.

"I remember when he said you can't want it more than me, he's like, 'You want to suit up? because can't suit up and I don't want it," said Khloe, calling it a "so profound" moment in her life and their marriage.

"It's so silly, because I know that. But I wanted it so badly, because I wanted to help him and to get him to feel the motivation and feel good, but he just wasn't in that place," she added. "I was like, I know what I need to do and it took me a long time to get to, then I had to file for divorce, but that came after."

Calling it a "very pivotal moment in my life," Khloe said it's when she realized she "can't want your life more than you."

Later in the episode, Odom came up again when she recalled the first time seeing him party in Las Vegas. While she initially said she thought it was "just how he blows off steam" she realizes that wasn't the case now.

“In hindsight, I was like, I don’t wanna be with someone that does [drugs] even just a little. Because it could easily be a slippery slope," she shared. "But you are in love and you're like, 'It's fine.'"

"I remember it would then turn into two days in a row," she said of his partying, adding that it took her a year and a half to realize "the extent of what was going on" with his substance abuse because "he was really good at concealing it."

Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal

During the conversation, Kardashian also looked back at how she handled Tristan Thompson's first cheating scandal -- which was made public just as a then-pregnant Khloe was about to give birth to their first child, True Thompson.

"Well the crazy thing is I would draw back to the feelings I had with Lamar -- Lamar was my first husband -- I knew how to deal with this media scandal. And I was in Cleveland, Ohio, so like let me just stay here for a little bit because that's where I gave birth," she recalled.

"And I just knew sort of to stay away from the noise, which L.A. has a lot of noise," Khloe continued, adding that she also "stayed away from my phone" and "definitely isolated" herself after giving birth. "I never left my house for a few months, I was just with her," she added.

"I built this little cocoon for us and it was the most magical experience. I wasn't in denial about all the noise, I didn't want to pay attention to it," she added.

She also gave more insight into why Thompson was allowed into the delivery room when she gave birth -- after being asked whether she wanted him there at all after his affair.

"And I remember when Tristan had an affair, it was public and I gave birth 48 hours later. And people were like, 'Do you want him in the hospital room when you're giving birth?'" she remembered. "And it was my first baby and I said, 'I do and let's all act like this didn't happen.' Because my daughter's going to see this home footage one day."

"I was thinking for my daughter True. And I get sad if I ever see myself because I can tell I'm blank and it's an out-of-body experience. I just went into autopilot," she continued. "And I just went into, I'm not here, I was not present. But my body was there, I gave birth, I did what I had to do."

The decision was all for True, she added, saying that she wanted her daughter to know that her "dad was in the room" when she was born.

"And then when it was done, I was like, 'I can't talk to you' when I put my home camera down," Khloe concluded. "But I made sure to do what I needed to do for her."