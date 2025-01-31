Pamela Anderson Reveals How Much She Was Paid to Attend Donald Trump's Birthday Party

Jimmy Kimmel Live/Getty

Pamela Anderson is recalling her Playmate days.

The star of The Last Showgirl stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night to talk about about her critically acclaimed film, before Kimmel brought up Donald Trump's desire to turn Canada into the 51st state.

Anderson -- who is Canadian and lives in a small town called Ladysmith in British Columbia -- did not seemed too pleased at Trump's idea.

Kimmel then asked her about a rumor he heard about getting paid to attend one of Trump's birthday parties.

"When you're a Playmate, they give you $500 a day to pretty much go anywhere, so I was hired at that time for a birthday party," Anderson recalled of her time being a Playboy Playmate.

"How sad that he has to hire people to come to his birthday party," Kimmel joked.

She previously confirmed the event was in 2005 and said Trump was "with a wife -- I don't know which one" at the time, adding, "he was nothing special."

During the convo, the pair also discussed her critically-acclaimed work in The Last Showgirl.

Kimmel showed a clip of Anderson as Shelly Gardner yelling at Brenda Song's character, Mary-Anne -- and he couldn't help but notice she hid her face in her hands as it played.

"I get a little shaky but I watched the film for the first time at the Toronto Film Festival ... which was pretty wild," she recalled.

"Did you feel good about it afterwards?" Kimmel asked.

"Yeah I did, I felt good after it, I felt like I had become Shelly which i think that's the goal and I wasn't quite sure if I could..." she began to trail off as the audience clapped.

"It's a lot of work and you never know..."

Anderson's role has often been referred to as a "comeback," leading Kimmel to ask if the film has "reinvigorated" her as for as acting goes.