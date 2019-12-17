Jameela Jamil says she has Kelly Clarkson to thank for getting her through being "nationally fat-shamed" in her home country of England.

The actress and activist -- who spearheaded a body-positivity movement called I Weigh -- stopped by "The Kelly Clarkson Show" Tuesday, where the two bonded over being women in the entertainment industry who've been criticized about their bodies by society.

"I Weigh is a body-neutrality movement," the "Good Place" star explained. "It's about getting away from thinking about your body, and instead thinking about the things in your life that you should be grateful for. Like, I weigh the sum of all my parts. You can't measure my worth on a weighing scale. You can't measure your own like that. It's insane that we still do this to women in this day and age."

Jamil went on, "I weigh my relationship, my contribution to society, my financial independence, my activism. That's what I weigh. That's my worth."

She explained she plans to launch the movement into a full-blown business in 2020. "We're gonna take this as far as we can," she promised. "We're changing laws and changing global policies together. We're just done with how we treat women."

Kelly thanked Jameela for taking on the daunting task of shifting the way we see beauty standards and how they affect mental health, but it was Jameela who said she was the grateful one.

"You've been through some body-shaming before," she said to Kelly, who jokingly replied, "I have no idea what you're referring to! I literally am getting trolled right now online."

"That's so wild," the actress lamented. "I remember you going through that, and then very shortly afterwards, I gained a lot of weight back in England. I was a radio DJ, by the way. You couldn't even see me! People just wanted to know I was thin over the airwaves. So I got nationally fat-shamed for like six months in my own country, and it was your response to yours that gave me the strength to get through mine."

"Did I use a word that I can't say on this show?" Clarkson wondered. Jamil said yes, and they both laughed.

While this happened too recently to be the response Jameela was talking about, Kelly shut down someone who told her, "You're fat," by dropping an F-bomb in 2017. Her response: "And still f--king awesome."

