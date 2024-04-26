Stranger Things' Brett Gelman Hopes Viewers Think He's 'Super Hot' After New Film (Exclusive)

Courtesy of Roadside Attractions / TooFab

"You're my favorite actor, and you're super hot, no matter how overweight you are," Gelman joked with TooFab about how he wants his fans to react to his new role in 'Boy Kills World'.

While Brett Gelman has been dubbed a hero as "Murray" on Netflix's Stranger Things and was hated as "Martin" on Fleabag, he wants fans to treat him a little differently after seeing his character Gideon van der Koy in his new film Boy Kills World.

"[I hope] people ask me if I'm okay and, you know, take me in, buy me lunch, pat me on the head and be like, 'Hey, you know, are you all right? You seem sad,'" Gelman told TooFab in an interview alongside costar Janssen Janssen ahead of the movie's release.

"No, I hope that they say, 'You've done it again, Brettso, another brilliant performance, and you're my favorite actor, and you're super hot, no matter how overweight you are. You wear the weight well, you make it work, you're still hot,'" Gelman joked.

The 47-year-old actor and comedian plays the brother of dictator Hilda van der Koy in the film, which its director, Moritz Mohr, aptly describes as a "f--ked up fairy tale". Think The Hunger Games crossed with Kill Bill (or, well, all things Tarantino).

Gelman's Gideon is a frustrated artist whose role in the family's business is to write speeches and scripts for their public demonstrations, which mainly involve murder.

And while Gideon does not have any intense fight scenes in a film that's been dubbed "an action orgy" -- due to Bill Skarsgård's portrayal of the titular "Boy," out for revenge -- he told TooFab he believes his Stranger Things character, Murray could take "Boy" down.

"I think that, yeah, no, Murray. Murray. Because I play him," Gelman told TooFab when asked who would win in a showdown between Murray and Boy.

However, after quickly rethinking, Gelman changed his mind, despite being reminded Murray has a black-belt in karate, "I think probably Boy would murder Murray really fast. He's way more trained, you know."

For Stranger Things fans, Gelman actually practices karate as well, however he is not as advanced as Murray and is currently at the purple belt level. The actor doesn't believe his skills are enough to take on Skarsgård's "Boy" either.

"I mean, the answer's the same. Boy would kill both of us because a purple belt is basically the second one. It's not very high. Murray's at least a black belt, but he got it, you know, learning from a sensei with a bunch of kids," he said comparing his character to Bill's. "You know, those were his opponents. Boy trained in the jungle and had, like, bees poured down his throat."

"It's much more intense than any training me or Murray have received. No, you know, yet," Gelman added.

That's when Janssen interjected, reminding Gelman of the large jacket he had to wear throughout the shoot. "You don't think that wearing that fur coat was training? I mean, come on," Janssen said.

"No, of course, it's a different kind of training. I mean, Gideon would certainly murder Boy on the runway. No questions," Gelman quipped.

Boy Kills World takes place in a dark dystopian universe and centers around Skarsgård's character "Boy". He vows revenge after his family is murdered by Hilda Van Der Koy (Janssen), the deranged matriarch of a corrupt post-apocalyptic dynasty that left Boy orphaned, deaf and voiceless.

As well as Gelman, Janssen and Skarsgård, the cast also includes, Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day), Isaiah Mustafa (It: Chapter Two), and Andrew Koji (Warrior).