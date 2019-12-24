Hello, Santa! Adele is getting in the Christmas spirit.

In a rare Instagram post, the singer, 31, shared gorgeous photos of her at a holiday party. In the black-and-white shots, posted Monday, Adele looked stunning in a body-hugging satin gown as she posed with Santa and The Grinch.

The "Someone Like You" singer finished off the look with voluminous curls and a bold, red lip.

"We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew!" Adele captioned the post. "Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids Grinch 💚Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone x"

Fans didn't hesitate to shower Adele with compliments over her beautiful holiday posts.

"Yasssss, Adele! You better be SNATCHED for this Christmas!" one fan wrote and another added, "The only Christmas present I need! 💕"

"HO. HO. HOLY S--T‼️‼️‼️" a user chimed in. Another fan commented, "YOU LOOK AMAZING GO OFF QUEEN."

Adele's post comes two months after she stepped out for Drake's birthday party in October, her first big appearance since filing for divorce from estranged husband Simon Konecki in September.

The two announced their split in April and Adele has kept a low profile in the time since, stepping out only for Jennifer Lawrence's wedding in early October.

According to PEOPLE, Adele has been focusing on her fitness since her split, hiring a private trainer and going to Pilates classes.

"For her, it's not about losing weight," a source told the publication. "She wants to stay healthy for her son's sake, and though it’s been challenging for her to keep a new workout routine, she is sticking with it."

Adele and Konecki share 2-year-old son Simon.

