Alex Trebek has already planned his goodbye for "Jeopardy", whenever that day may come.

The host of the popular syndicated game show announced last March that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer

"It'll be a significant moment for me," Trebek shared with Michael Strahan on ABC's Thursday special, "What Is Jeopardy!? Alex Trebek and America's Most Popular Quiz Show."

"But I've kind of in my mind rehearsed it already. And what I would do on that day is tell the director, 'Time the show down to leave me 30 seconds at the end, that's all I want.' And I will say my goodbyes," he added.

The host has commandeered his podium since 1984.

"I will tell people, 'Don't ask me who's going to replace me, because I have no say in that whatsoever,'" Trebek continued. "'But I'm sure that if you give them the same love and attention and respect that you've shown me for the past thirty-however-many years, then they will be a success and the show will continue being a success.' And until we meet again, God bless you, and goodbye.'"

Trebek also revealed to Strahan what the cancer diagnosis has taught him.

"I have learned something in the past year and it's this: We don’t know when we're going to die," said Trebek. "Because of the cancer diagnosis, it's no longer an open-ended life, it's a closed-ended life because of the terrible ... survival rates of pancreatic cancer."

But Trebek isn't done just yet, as he is set to host "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time," a primetime showdown between all-time champions Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer.

The special airs Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

