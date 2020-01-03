Kate Hudson Reveals Post-Holiday Weight, 'Not Impressed' with Extra Pounds

Despite her dedication to health and fitness, Kate Hudson is just like us -- she indulges a little extra during the holidays.

But now that the new year is well underway, the 40-year-old actress and Fabletics founder is committed to getting back into what she feels is the ideal shape for her.

"Got on the scale ... I wasn't impressed," the mom of three said in a since-expired Instagram Story posted Thursday. "But that's okay, because I know how to do this."

Hudson revealed she currently weighs 136.5 lbs, but attributed 3-to-5 lbs of it to bloat, saying it was "mostly water."

"I'm a muscular frame so I weigh more even though I'm lean," she explained. "Important for people to understand that! Weight in muscle is a happy number."

The WW (formerly Weight Watchers) ambassador explained her "ideal weight" is 125 lbs, adding that she plans to share with her followers what she does to "stay on track" throughout her weight-loss journey.

"I'm gonna bring you along on this ride," she promised her fans -- and she's already keeping true to her word.

Shortly after her announcement, Hudson documented her "late lunch," which consisted of oven-roasted sweet potatoes and "shrimp with sherry vinegar and garlic." An hour later, she squeezed in a 30-minute workout using an exercise trampoline.

For the record, mama looks good. Here she is with 1-year-old daughter Rani in an Instagram video posted Thursday. She also has sons Bingham, 8, and Ryder, 15.

