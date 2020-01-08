We'd like to say Jax Taylor was in rare form when he stopped by "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" Monday night, but honestly, he was just being himself.

It was the first time he and his new wife, Brittany Cartwright, had been to the Bravo Clubhouse since getting married, which will be documented on Season 8 of "Vanderpump Rules," which debuted Monday evening.

Here's everything Jax said from Lisa Vanderpump making money to whether Scheana Shay is a bad kisser.

A caller asked Jax if he felt Tom Sandoval was jealous of him and Tom Schwartz for having wives -- and wives who want babies -- two things Ariana has said repeatedly she has no interest in.

While the caller was finishing up her question, Jax muttered to himself, "'Cause she likes women," prompting Brittany to reprimand him. "Don't say that!"

Andy, not wanting to miss the opportunity to watch Jax squirm, brought the topic to the forefront. "Why, you think Ariana likes women?" he asked aloud. Again, Brittany bagged Jax not to go there, prompting him to apologize.

"What do you mean you didn't mean it?" Andy poked. "You just said it."

"I know, it was an accident. I'm sorry," Jax said with a smirk, as he let his wife try to clean up his mess. "She likes everybody!" Brittany stated. "Just like most of us do!"

"Yeah, just own it. It's fine. Just don't lie about it. But anyway, go ahead," Jax added. Poor Brittany was still scrambling, but Andy was fixated on Jax. "Does she lie about it?" he pressed his guest. Jax gave quite the telling smirk, as Brittany shouted, "No!" and put her hand over her husband's face.

"Do you think that's what's happening there?" Andy wondered. "She doesn't wanna marry Sandoval 'cause she likes women?"

Jax knew he was in trouble and went into an incoherent explanation about how he doesn't appreciate Sandoval taking jabs at him over his house. As we saw during the premiere, Sandoval feels Jax always tries to "one-up" him. But Jax told Andy that couldn't possibly be true because "his house is bigger than mine."

"I don't understand how I'm trying to one-up you! I'm married! What am I supposed to do, sit around and not start a family?!" Jax shouted rhetorically. Brittany tried to explain to Jax the situation -- again, trying to play peacemaker -- but he simply had no interest.

"Clearly, our house is smaller than his, so I clearly didn't one-up him," he said to Andy, who simply replied, "Alright. Well, you just said that his girlfriend is a lesbian, so what do I know?" Jax open-mouth smiled as Brittany shouted, "No, she's not!"

Last season, Ariana got furious with Tom for telling all his friends about her hookup with Lala Kent. Though she confirmed the story -- that he was driving when a drunk Ariana climbed into the backseat to hook up with a drunk Lala -- she was upset Tom spoke about it to other people. She didn't regret the encounter, as she's said in the past she likes both men and women; she simply wished her boyfriend had kept it private.

And after hearing Jax's comments on "WWHL," she took to Twitter to reiterate that sentiment. "i DO like women 😂 AND men. it's called being bisexual. ever heard of it?" Madix wrote, adding the hashtag #thisisnthard.

i DO like women 😂 AND men. it’s called being bisexual. ever heard of it? #thisisnthard pic.twitter.com/bJwC0VWmZe — Ariana “Buy My Book” Madix (@ariana2525) January 8, 2020

Also during the premiere, one of the show's new cast members, Brett Caprioni, revealed in a confessional that he and Scheana Shay had already hooked up! He even went so far as to call her a bad kisser -- and Jax seems to believe it.

"I've heard it in passing over the years," he told Andy. "Wasn't the first time." Brittany interrupted, "No, I'm sure Scheana's a great kisser!"

"Listen, I was just saying I heard it!" Jax defended. "Obviously, she's doing fine in her dating world. She's dating the whole world."

"Oh, she was so upset by that," Brittany added of Scheana's reaction to the comment. "She's redoing a whole music video and everything because of that."

When a caller asked the couple why they haven't opened up their own bar the way Sandoval and Schwartz did with TomTom, Jax seemed to throw some shade at his boss, Lisa Vanderpump, seeming to imply that her various restaurants and bars aren't as lucrative as people think.

"Restaurants don't do well in California -- I'm sorry -- don't do well in Hollywood," he said. "I mean, Lisa can be the 'exception,'" he added, using air quotes. "Yes, if you look at social media..."

He smirked and whispered his way through that last part before reiterating, "No, not in L.A. There's no money to be made. I'd love to own something in like Florida, like a little bar or something in Florida, but in L.A.? No, no, no, no, no. It's too hard to make money in L.A. on a bar, and it's super, super expensive. Very expensive."

In typical Brittany fashion, she swooped in with her overwhelming positivity. "But hey! I'm glad that they think we could do a great job!" she said with a big smile. "I appreciate that!"

Then on Instagram, Jax made it clear he's not a big fan of all of the show's new cast members, commenting on Katie Maloney's photo of the series OGs, "I'm I'll be honest, I don't like the new people except for max and Brett!!! Rest are thirst and transparent Nd I don't stand for it."

We second Lala's response.

"Vanderpump Rules" airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

