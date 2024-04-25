Kim Kardashian's American Horror Story Finale Fate Revealed, Why Reality Star Can't Watch

FX

As always, things go completely off the rails as American Horror Story: Delicate sticks the landing on its twisted story of fame, ambition, desire and just how far we're willing to go to achieve our dreams -- including kissing Kim Kardashian at the Oscars.

The enigma that is Kim Kardashian's character and performance on American Horror Story: Delicate came to a fitting end in the final chapter of the latest entry in Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's ongoing mindf--k of a television series.

For the first time, the season was based on an existing story (the book Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine), which promised a more coherent ending. Also for the first time, it put the country's most famous reality star front and center where ... fans actually responded pretty well to her ruthless Hollywood publicist Siobhan.

Kim herself, though, hasn't responded to it at all because she just can't bring herself to watch it back. The Kardashians star opened up about how nerves have kept her away this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Telling the host she just can't bring herself to watch it, she said that the clip he shared with his audience was her first time seeing any of it. "It's so funny, I can't watch it back. I get so nervous," she told him.

She said that while she has no problem watching herself back on her family's Hulu series, she can't do it for AHS. "I get so nervous, it's such a weird feeling," she said. Perhaps it's because she's performing as a different character rather than herself.

Kim's co-stars on AHS have praised her work ethic and commitment to the craft, even before they shot a single scene on the series. And fans have been pleasantly surprised at her performance, even as it hasn't strayed too far from who she is in her real life -- with some inspiration from her momager, Kris Jenner.

At least, that's where things started. By the end of the season -- and SPOILER WARNING if you're still here for some reason thinking we're not going to talk about how it all ends -- she'd been revealed to be much older than we expected, and inexplicably tied to whatever is going on with Emma Roberts' Anna and her unborn baby.

We've been getting deal-with-the-devil cult vibes all along. With a healthy dollop of reckless murder along the way. Seriously, people have been dropping like flies all season, and that didn't stop with the show's final hour.

Anna's husband Dex (Matt Czuchry) who admittedly was a bit of a cheating scumbag, died a pretty traumatic death on the way to the hospital. Viewers and Anna learned that her baby is definitely not of the normal variety when Dex tried to help with an ambulance delivery only for her little bundle from hell to literally bite (or rip) his hand off.

He was dispatched altogether when they reached the hospital, leaving Anna with basically no one but the mysterious members of this cult ... coven ... warren ... group of ladies. Oh, and it's definitely not a hospital.

Kim's Siobhan took a commanding center stage position in this finale, revealing for sure that Dex was actually her son -- by executing his killer, despite her being one of them -- and formally welcoming Anna to her "Delicates." So that's what we're going to call the group?

It turns out that Anna's little clawed-up bundle of terror will serve a purpose in this new world the "Delicates" are creating with these supernatural/superhuman offspring. His job will be to slaughter all the men they don't plan to keep as sex slaves. At last, we have a plot ... in the final episode?!

Oh, and it turns out Siobhan was pretty easy to dispatch all along. With some help from Dex's dead previous wife -- with all these twists, it's easy to see why Murphy thought this book would make a good AHS season -- Anna simply rejected Siobhan and chanted her into rapidly-aging and death by dust.

This somehow not only vanquished the terror, but cured Anna's baby of whatever monstrosities it possessed, as the next thing we see, Anna is well and her baby is well and sure, her husband is still dead, but she really did win that Oscar.

So all's well that ends ... well, it actually wrapped up tidier than we expected. Plus, did we really just get the entirety of this season's storyline in this one episode. What were all those previous chapters? Setting the mood?

As for Kim, she may not be ready to see her meatiest acting performance to date, but she clearly enjoyed the experience enough to want to do it again.

She's set to star in an upcoming thriller from screenwriter Natalie Krinsky (Gossip Girl) and producer Bruna Papandrea (Big Little Lies, Gone Girl). She'll also star as The Fifth Wheel, an ensemble comedy written by Paula Pell (Saturday Night Live, Girls5Eva) and Janine Brito (Bless the Harts)

Announced just this past weekend is a new series picked up by Netflix with Kim attached as an executive producer alongside AHS co-star Emma, I. Marlene King (Pretty Little Liars) and Alexandra Milchan (Tár). Like AHS: Delicate, Calabasas is based on a book, Via Bleidner's If You Lived Her You'd Be Famous by Now.