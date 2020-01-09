Amy Schumer Reveals She's Undergoing IVF and Freezing Her Eggs

Amy Schumer got very candid on Instagram on Thursday.

The "Trainwreck" actress, 38, revealed she is undergoing in vitro fertilization and is freezing her eggs in the hopes of giving her 8-month-old son, Gene, a sibling in the future. In the emotional post, Schumer shared a photo that showed her bruised stomach and C-section scar and asked her followers to share their experience with IVF.

"I'm a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional," she captioned the pic, below. "If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn't mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling."

Many celebrities shared their support for Schumer in the comments section.

"I'm praying for you and Chris. I'm sorry!," Selena Gomez wrote and Katie Couric added, "You got this mama❤️❤️ Sending you lots of love ! 😘." YouTube star Colleen Ballinger chimed in as well, writing, "you are amazing. can’t even imagine what you’re going through. sending you all the love and support in the world.

"I appreciate you as a mother, a woman, a public figure, your vulnerability is so powerful 💕," Tess Holiday commented while "The Wendy Williams Show's" Instagram account sent heart emojis.

Schumer gave birth to Gene Attell last May. The 8-month-old baby is the first child for Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer.

The "I Feel Pretty" star was open with her fans throughout her pregnancy, which proved to be a tough road. Schumer was hospitalized in November 2018 after suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, or extreme morning sickness, and canceled tour dates.

That following February, the "Snatched" actress announced that she was canceling the rest of the tour dates due to complications from hyperemesis, a severe pregnancy condition.

Since Gene's birth in May, Schumer has continued to keep her followers updated on her life as a new mom -- all with her wild sense of humor of course. However, the Comedy Central star received a lot of backlash after she returned to stand up only a few weeks after giving birth.

But Schumer had the best response for the mom-shamers. The comedian shared a hilarious photo (see above) of her sitting on the edge of her bed, wearing just a nursing bra and underwear along with the ultimate accessory: a breast pump.

"Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night!," she captioned the pic. The actress also added a few funny hashtags, including #schumerpumprules, a direct nod to her pumping and the Bravo reality series "Vanderpump Rules."

