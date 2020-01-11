Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Miley Cyrus Wishes 'Favorite Human' Cody Simpson Happy Birthday
"Happy birthday to my favorite human to get weird with on the entire earth @codysimpson," Cyrus wrote.

Miley Cyrus is sending love to Cody Simpson ahead of his special day.

The "Mother's Daughter" singer took to her Instagram Stories to wish her boyfriend a happy birthday on Friday. Alongside a photo of Simpson, Cyrus wrote, "Happy birthday to my best friend in the entire world @codysimpson ☠️💀☠️💀☠️💀. I love you and our pirate life!"

Cyrus, 27, also shared a sweet video of the two wearing face masks. "Happy birthday to my favorite human to get weird with on the entire earth ☠️ @codysimpson I 🖤 u," she wrote.

The actress added another snap of Simpson to her Instagram Stories, writing, "The King."

Previously on her social media, the actress explained that she wasn't going to be with her beau on his 23rd birthday, so she gave him his present early. Cyrus gifted Simpson a vintage 1800s doctor bag and even personalized it, adding the inscription, "Prince Neptune," a reference to his upcoming book of poetry.

The "Slide Away" hitmaker shared a photo of the bag for her "baby." Simpson also previously posted a pic of the gift on his Instagram.

Simpson and Cyrus were first romantically linked back in October after being spotted making out at a Beverly Hills restaurant. The news followed her split from Kaitlynn Carter and divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

