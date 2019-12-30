All good things come to an end -- especially Hollywood romances.

2019 was a wild year for one of our favorite celebrity couples: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. The singer, 27, and "Hunger Games" star, 29, who had an on-and-off relationship since 2009, announced in August they had split after less than a year of marriage.

One day before the breakup was made official with a statement, Miley, while on a girls trip to Italy, was spotted locking lips with long-time friend Kaitlynn Carter. A few weeks later, Liam filed for divorce from Miley citing "irreconcilable differences," per TMZ.

While this marked the end of one of the most plot twist-riddled Hollywood romances, it was certainly a rollercoaster of a ride. Here's a full timeline of their relationship -- from the beginning.

2009

The couple met while filming the Nicholas Sparks film "The Last Song" and began dating.

2012

In early 2012, Miley denied she and Liam were engaged. However, a few months later in June, the couple confirmed their engagement to People. At this time, Miley was 19 and Hemsworth was 22. The Australian actor proposed with a 3.5-carat Neil Lane diamond ring.

"I'm so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Liam," Miley told People of her engagement.

2013

2013, also known as the year of Miley's "Bangerz" phase. Rumors began circulating of a possible split between Miley and Liam after they postponed their wedding. As the breakup reports continued, the couple later confirmed they had ended their engagement.

2016

Miley and Liam officially reunited and the relationship was back on. Miley was seen wearing her old ring. Although they didn't confirm they were back on, Liam alluded to the reconciliation when speaking to GQ at the time.

"Of course it was hard, man. But at the time we were going in different directions, and it's just what needed to happen," he told the magazine. "We were both super young, and it was a good decision at the time -- we both needed that."

"People will figure it out; they already have," he added. "They're not dumb."

2017

Everything was well! Miley dedicated her song "Malibu" to Liam, and the two seemed happy together.

December 2018

Miley and Liam tied the knot at a private ceremony at their home in Franklin, Tennessee.

June 2019

Miley shut down split rumors in an Instagram post celebrating her 10th anniversary with Liam.

"Happy 10-year anniversary, my love," she captioned a screenshot of a media story about split rumors. "Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009! Some things never change, and I hope the way you feel about me is one of them. Yours truly."

Miley also shared a few throwback photos from their time on "The Last Song."

"Started digging you in 2009," she captioned one of the shots. "Shit got deep," she added along with a ring emoji.

July 2019

Miley expressed to Elle for their August 2019 cover story that she doesn't "fit into a stereotypical wife role" and that she's still "very sexually attracted to women."

"I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married. But my relationship is unique," she said.

"I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we’re in a place where people would get it," Miley added. "I mean, do people really think that I'm at home in a f--king apron cooking dinner? I'm in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women."

August 2019

It was announced the couple had split after less than a year of marriage.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a rep for Cyrus told People in a statement. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers."

The statement continued, "They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

One day before the world learned of the breakup, Miley, while on a girls trip to Italy, was photographed locking lips with long-time friend Kaitlynn Carter.

A few weeks later, Liam filed for divorce from Miley citing "irreconcilable differences", per TMZ.

Sources told the publication, Miley wanted to work on their relationship, despite her recent fling with Kaitlynn; However, Liam was adamant their marriage was over. Liam also is "over the marriage" and just wants to move on, the insiders added. Luckily, the divorce shouldn't be difficult for the couple as they have no children and had a prenup, the sources said.

September 2019

Miley and Kaitlynn break up after less than two months of dating.

October 2019

In early October, Miley was spotted making out with her longtime friend, Australian singer Cody Simpson.

Since then, the couple officially took their relationship public and have been packing on the PDA on social media. Cody visited Miley in the hospital when she was suffering a bout of tonsillitis and performed an original song he wrote for her.

As to where this relationship will go, only time will tell.

