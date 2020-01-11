Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Returning to Host Golden Globes in 2021

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are returning as co-hosts of the Golden Globes in 2021.

NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy announced the excited news during the Television Critics Association Tour in Los Angeles on Saturday.

"NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet — Tina Fey and Amy Poehler — and we didn't want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again," he told the audience.

The comedic pair have been bestowed with the honor three times, last taking the reigns of the annual Hollywood soiree back in 2015. At the time, they claimed it would be their last time as MCs.

"There's no denying that Tina and Amy's comedic chemistry is infectious," said Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which oversees the buzzy awards show. "We can't wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage."

Amy Thurlow, president of Dick Clark Productions, added, "Tina and Amy have provided Golden Globes viewers with some of the most memorable moments the show has ever seen. We're thrilled to welcome them back in 2021."

Fey and Poehler made names for themselves on "Saturday Night Live" and later starred alongside each other in "Mean Girls," "Baby Mama" and "Sisters."

The pair will be taking over for Ricky Gervais, who led the Golden Globes earlier this month, bringing his hosting tally to five. He also claimed it would be his last time.

The news follows ABC's announcement that the Oscars will be host-less for the second year in a row, come February 9.

No word yet on the date for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

