It looks like Cynthia Bailey isn't going to be purchasing Gwyneth Paltrow's newest scented candle anytime soon.

While at LAX on Monday, the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star gave her thoughts on the "This Smells Like My Vagina Candle" from Paltrow's brand Goop. The product, which sports a hefty price tag at $75, is already sold out following its release last week. But don't expect Bailey to be shelling out the dough for this one.

"Oh a p---y candle?" she joked after learning about the product. "It must smell good then if it's in a candle."

"I like Gwyneth Paltrow and I have a candle line," she said, adding, "I don't know if I'm missing something here, but I don't know...something about that don't smell right."

When asked what's the "oddest" candle scent she's come across as a candlemaker, Bailey laughed and said, "That one! The p---y candle. That tops it. I don't think it gets any odder than that."

"I think I'm gonna pass on that one," she quipped.

As for how the fun name for the scent came to be? It actually started off as a joke, according to Paltrow.

Perfumer Douglas Little helped develop the scent with Paltrow and the original description for the product, per People, read, "The two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, 'Uhhh..this smells like a vagina' -- but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent."

As for what exactly that smells like in less graphic terms, the description reads, "This candle is made with geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed" and is "to put us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth."

Despite the very bizarre name, the combination of scents seems like it would create quite a nice candle. For the large price tag, we hope so.

