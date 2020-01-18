Watch Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Make Her Kylie Cosmetics Debut

Stormi Webster has made her Kylie Cosmetics debut!

On Friday, Kylie Jenner shared an adorable promo for a new makeup collection featuring her daughter, Stormi, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. The Stormi Collection, which Kylie said is "dedicated" to her "beautiful" daughter, launches on Stormi's 2nd birthday, Feb. 1.

"I think I've been waiting for this moment since the day i found out i was pregnant😫🦋," Kylie captioned the video. "An entire collection by @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter."

"i can't wait for the reveal!!!! she added. "You will fall in love. The Stormi Collection launches 2.1.20 ⚡️"

In the sweet promo clip, below, Kylie and Stormi can be seen cuddling in matching white dresses while surrounded by pink and white roses. As soft music is heard in the background, pink confetti falls on the pair and Stormi is seen playing with the pieces.

"This is everything 💕💕💕💕 my heart is full," Momager Kris Jenner commented on the sweet post. The Kylie Skin Instagram account, Travis Scott and Kylie's sister, Khloe Kardashian, commented with heart emojis.

Khloe's BFF, Khadijah Haqq, also shared her excitement over the collection and playfully joked that even her four-year-old daughter, Celine, is looking forward to it. "This baby has a COLLECTION!!!" Haqq wrote. "Celine and I will be front and center"

Earlier this month, Kylie posted a photo of Stormi looking at color swatches and mockups of a new Kylie Cosmetics collection. One of the papers read, "Kylie Cosmetics Valentine's Day Collection 2020," while another showed a sketch of a possible new product. The item's packaging, which looked similar to one of Kylie's famous lip kits in size, also included Stormi's name surrounded by bright-colored butterflies.

"coming soon.. ☺️💜🦋" Kylie captioned the Instagram.

"The Stormi Collection" launches Feb. 1

