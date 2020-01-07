Kylie Jenner, Elton John and Chris Hemsworth have each donated a whopping $1 million to the Australian bushfire relief efforts.

The 22-year-old makeup mogul's hefty contribution comes days after she garnered backlash for posting a photo wearing mink fur slippers, only to raise awareness about the rising death toll of animals due to the massive blaze in her next post.

"That post was completely unintentional," an insider told PEOPLE, who reported the million-dollar donation. "Kylie stands behind her desire to want to help provide relief towards the devastation the fires have caused."

For his part, the "Rocket Man" singer announced his generous gift during a concert in Sydney, also on Tuesday.

"We should all be in the awe of the work the firefighters are doing," he said to the crowd. "There are people out there who have lost their lives trying to save homes. There are people who have lost their lives and their homes."

"And lastly, there's the plight of the animals, a loss of their habitat that, frankly, is on a biblical scale and heartbreaking," he went on. "Therefore, tonight, I will be pledging $1 million dollars to support the bushfire relief fund."

He was met with a roars of cheers and standing ovation.

"As I said earlier, this is a magnificent country and I love it here so much, and to see what is happening here breaks my heart, so we have to come together," he John said. "We have to fight, and this is my bit towards it. And I love Australia so much."

BREAKING: Elton John has closed a concert in Sydney by pledging one million dollars for Australia's bushfire recovery efforts.#australiafire #AustralianWildFires #AustraliaisBurning pic.twitter.com/5u44fF4lfz — Tom Williams (@tom__williams) January 7, 2020

And on Monday evening, the Australian actor pledged to donate his million to "support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too," he wrote alongside a selfie-style video he posted to social media. "Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated."

"Hey there, guys. As you're well aware, the bushfires in Australia have caused massive devastation," he added in the video. "They continue to burn, there's warmer weather on its way, we're really still in the thick of it here, as there are plenty of challenging times ahead and still to come. So what we need is your support and your donations."

"I'm gonna put forward a million dollars and was hoping that all of you could contribute in any way, shape or form," he went on. "Every dollar counts. That money goes directly to the firefighters, the people on the frontlines, the people who have suffered, the communities that have taken a hit and who are in desperate need of our support."

Hemsworth went on to thank those who have already donated and raised awareness for the cause, before including a link to various Australian organizations that are accepting donations, which you can view here.

Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated.https://t.co/KcBpMe7QvY pic.twitter.com/gYuA4LELZM — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) January 7, 2020

As of now, nearly 18 million acres of land have been burned across the Australia's six states, but New South Wales has been hit the hardest. A total of 25 people have died, including several volunteer firefighters, and almost half a billion animals have perished. The total number of animals affected nationwide could be as high as 1 billion, though, according ecologists at the University of Sydney.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Best Celebrity Instas of the Week Instagram