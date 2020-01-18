Zoe Kravitz Dishes on The Batman, Reveals Which Catwoman Actress 'Inspires' Her

Zoe Kravitz is ready to represent "feminine power" in her new role as Catwoman.

During the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour on Friday, the 31-year-old dished on taking over the iconic role for the upcoming Matt Reeves-directed film "The Batman."

"I think Catwoman, Selina Kyle represents really strong femininity, and I'm excited to dive into that," the "Mad Max: Fury Road" star began.

"I think femininity represents power, and I think it's a different kind of power than masculine power. That's something that's really interesting about Batman and Catwoman," she continued.

"I think Batman represents a very kind of masculine power, and Catwoman represents very feminine power — slightly more complicated, and softer, too. I like the idea that you can be soft, you can be gentle and still be very powerful and still be very dangerous."

In October of last year, Kravtiz was tapped to play the superhero alongside Robert Pattinson (Batman), Colin Farrell (The Penguin), Andy Serkis (Alfred), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon) and Paul Dano (The Riddler) in the comic book adaptation.

Kravitz will follow in the footsteps of a long line of luminaries taking on the cinematic role including Michelle Pfieffer, Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway. Julie Newmar and Eartha Kitt clawed their way into pop culture history playing the iconic heroine on the small screen.

And during the TCA panel, Kravitz spoke about which actress' performance influenced her growing up.

"I think Catwoman is an iconic character," she said. "I was never into a lot of comic books, but that world was always really intriguing to me. And then of course Michelle Pfeiffer -- her performance has always been super inspiring to me. It just felt iconic."

Kravitz was at the event to promote her upcoming Hulu series "High Fidelity," which is a re-imagining of the book and 2000 movie. Fun fact: Kravitz's mother, Lisa Bonet, starred in the original film alongside John Cusack.

Warner Bros.' "The Batman" will descend on theaters June 25, 2021.

