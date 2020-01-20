Christina Milian Gives Birth to Baby Boy, First Child with Matt Pokora

Christina Milian and Matt Pokora have welcomed their baby boy!

Milian announced her prince's arrival on Instagram Monday afternoon.

"And so we begin," she captioned a black-and-white closeup shot of her new baby grasping onto her finger. "Isaiah 1/20/20. Simply perfect. The world is yours Son. Love, Mom & Dad."

Isaiah is the first child of Milian and her French singer-songwriter boo, who she's been dating since 2017.

She revealed in August she was having a boy, one month after announcing her pregnancy. The new addition to the family will join her 9-year-old daughter, Violet, who she shares with The Dream.

For his part, Pokora shared a similar photo and gushed over his son in his native French. "Il etait une fois Isaiah, né le 20/01/2020...à toi d’écrire le reste..." he captioned the sweet image. "Bienvenue mon fils. Ps: le jour du Martin Luther King's day..."

We went ahead and did the translating for you: "Once upon a time there was Isaiah, born on 20/01/2020...it's up to you to write the rest... Welcome my son. Ps: Martin Luther King's day..."

Milian has been gushing over Pokora since the two met! And in September of last year, one month after revealing their baby's gender, she told friend Justin Sylvester she knew Matt was "the one."

"I definitely feel that with him," she said. "And we actually made a baby together, which I'm excited about! But yeah, I never imagined I'd be halfway across the world and meet this handsome, amazing person at a restaurant and my life would change like that."

"I kind of prayed for it, though, so don't think I didn't expect it!" she quickly added. "I was like, 'Lord, alright, I'm gonna get rid of all this poison, this toxic stuff. I'm gonna focus on the good.' And I was just praying. Prayed, prayed, prayed up because I was getting tired of being lonely."

"All that other stuff -- like partying and doing all the fun stuff, it's cool and all, and some of it goes well for career -- but some of it just doesn't really add up," Christina went on. "And when you actually kind of eliminate some of that and sacrifice certain things so that you can receive the thing that you really would like, it works out."

