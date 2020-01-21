Dax Shepard lived all of our dreams by going on a date with the love of his life.

And no, we don't mean his wife, Kristen Bell. We mean Brad Pitt.

Stopping by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Tuesday, Dax thanked the host for her efforts in facilitating the actors' bromance, then went on to tell her about their "Pretty Woman"-esque date that followed.

Shepard guest-hosted for DeGeneres a while back, and during said show, producers surprised the actor with a clip of Ellen telling Brad Pitt that Dax Shepard had a "crush" on him. To Dax's surprise, the crush was reciprocated.

"I'm still not over it," he told Ellen Tuesday, still beaming. "Like, when I see it again, I'm not over it."

"First of all, dangerous move for you to do as a surprise while I was guest-hosting, 'cause as I've learned, there's a lot of balls in the air here, okay? You're juggling really quickly," he said. "And you get hit with something like that -- love of your life telling you it's not unrequited; in fact, he likes you back -- that's overwhelming!"

"But I proceeded on and we finished the show and I landed the plane, but," he added with a smile, "I went on a date with him."

Dax assured a skeptical Ellen and a roaring audience that he was "not kidding."

"In Brad Pitt fashion, it was spectacular," Shepard explained of the outing. "We took a helicopter -- you think I'm lying -- we took a helicopter to a motorcycle track. We both love riding motorcycles. And the two of us just took a jaunt up to this motorcycle track. I felt like 'Pretty Woman.' I did. I felt like Julia Roberts in 'Pretty Woman.' I was waiting for him to set that chopper down on Rodeo and lemme just go wild in one of those stores with his credit card! If it had happened, it wouldn't have surprised me. It was that incredible."

As if we needed more reason to be jealous of this escapade, Shepard said Pitt was "everything you'd hope," including "a warrior on two wheels." He's got only one request for their second date: less clothing.

"When you ride motorcycles, you're in head-to-toe-leather, so I wasn't seeing trapezius, no abs," the actor explained. "So next date, hopefully, will be to some kind of beach community where we can splash around a little bit, you know?"

Looking directly into the camera, Dax said, "Brad, let's hit the beach, my friend."

We would love to see it.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Best Celebrity Instas of the Week Instagram