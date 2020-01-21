We knew Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn were avid Real Housewives fans, but we had no idea their obsession made its way to the bedroom.

And neither did Andy Cohen!

On Monday's "Watch What Happens Live," Jerry very truthfully answered a caller who wondered if he and his wife had ever role-played in the bedroom as a Bravo couple.

"Lemme just, uh, I don't wanna name any names, I don't wanna put anybody on blast, but let's just say," a wide-eyed Jerry said, before licking his lips and getting into character, "I like to play a husband who's maybe been deported and comes back, comes back maybe just for a quick visit, you know what I'm talkin' about, Tre?! We only got a couple minutes before ICE is in here! C'mon! Let's do this!"

Panting heavily, eyes still wide, he added, "Yeah, that's what I like to do." Andy was utterly speechless, as were we. Watch it for yourself starting at 5:21 in the video above.

Though Jerry's impersonation of Teresa Giudice's husband, Joe, was nearly flawless, the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" couple did decide to call it quits last month after 20 years of marriage.

Joe is currently living in Salerno, Italy, awaiting the final decision in his ongoing deportation case. Prior to relocating to his native country, he was in ICE custody for several months following his 41-month prison sentence for fraud. Teresa served 11 months in 2015 for her participation in the financial crimes. They share four daughters.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

