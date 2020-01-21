Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn Role-Play This Bravo Couple in Bedroom
View Photos
Getty/Bravo
The Biggest Housewives Blowouts of 2019

Panting heavily, eyes wide, Jerry tells Andy, "Yeah, that's what I like to do."

We knew Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn were avid Real Housewives fans, but we had no idea their obsession made its way to the bedroom.

And neither did Andy Cohen!

On Monday's "Watch What Happens Live," Jerry very truthfully answered a caller who wondered if he and his wife had ever role-played in the bedroom as a Bravo couple.

"Lemme just, uh, I don't wanna name any names, I don't wanna put anybody on blast, but let's just say," a wide-eyed Jerry said, before licking his lips and getting into character, "I like to play a husband who's maybe been deported and comes back, comes back maybe just for a quick visit, you know what I'm talkin' about, Tre?! We only got a couple minutes before ICE is in here! C'mon! Let's do this!"

Panting heavily, eyes still wide, he added, "Yeah, that's what I like to do." Andy was utterly speechless, as were we. Watch it for yourself starting at 5:21 in the video above.

Wendy Williams Says NeNe Leakes Is 'Quitting' RHOA and Hiding a Big Secret

View Story

Though Jerry's impersonation of Teresa Giudice's husband, Joe, was nearly flawless, the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" couple did decide to call it quits last month after 20 years of marriage.

Joe is currently living in Salerno, Italy, awaiting the final decision in his ongoing deportation case. Prior to relocating to his native country, he was in ICE custody for several months following his 41-month prison sentence for fraud. Teresa served 11 months in 2015 for her participation in the financial crimes. They share four daughters.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Stars and Their Baby Bumps Instagram Maren Morris Shows Off Third Trimester Bump in Signature Crop Top

#RebeccaRomijn#JerryOConnell#AndyCohen#RealHousewivesOfNewJersey#JoeGiudice#TeresaGiudice
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Celebrity

Taylor Swift on 'Cats' Backlash, Feuds with Kanye and Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift on 'Cats' Backlash, Feuds with Kanye and Scooter Braun
Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn Role-Play This Bravo Couple in Bedroom

Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn Role-Play This Bravo Couple in Bedroom
Dax Shepard 'Went on a Date' with 'Love of My Life' Brad Pitt

Dax Shepard 'Went on a Date' with 'Love of My Life' Brad Pitt
Maren Morris Shows Off Third Trimester Bump in Signature Crop Top
Stars and Their Baby Bumps

Maren Morris Shows Off Third Trimester Bump in Signature Crop Top
DJ Khaled Welcomes Second Child with Wife Nicole Tuck
Best Celebrity Instas of the Week

DJ Khaled Welcomes Second Child with Wife Nicole Tuck
Julianne Hough's Husband Taking 'Journey' to 'Explore' His Sexuality

Julianne Hough's Husband Taking 'Journey' to 'Explore' His Sexuality