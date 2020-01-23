Tyra Banks says "it's payback time."

The 46-year-old supermodel delivered an impassioned video message Wednesday to express her frustration over hypocrisy in the fashion industry, the oppression of beauty standards and her commitment to battling racism, sexism, sizeism and prejudice in general.

"Twenty-eight years, and now this? It's always something with you," Banks said in a kind of slam poetry performance, in the video above. "I was too skinny, then I was too fat, then my ass was too big. Oh, but you all about that now, huh? Don't lie! I see who you followin' on social media!"

"Oh, excuse me? Oh, you loved me? In 1991? Oh, you wanna talk about the '90s? Okay, let's talk. about. the '90s," Banks went on, pointing out the instances where she feels her race was used against her.

"Let's talk about how you would spend less time with me in the winter because you said my skin looked better on your arm in the summer," she shouted. "Let's talk about how I had to mix my own makeup colors, because if I left it up to the people that you chose for me, I'd look like an ashy clown!"

"Oh, and don't get me started on the hair. Do not get me started on the hair!" she scolded. "Oh, you changed? Yeah, you changed 'cause you had to. Because if you didn't, no one would want yo ass!"

Tyra went on to say "it's too late. It's too late because today I am wise enough to know that my beauty is not. defined. by. you. Beauty is all shapes and sizes. All colors and genders. Young and old, tall and thin and thick! Real beauty lives in the land of 'and.' Yeah, I said it!"

"And while you may spend the rest of your life trying to convince people otherwise, you will never succeed. Because every. single. day. I will continue to fight your oppression that makes people feel like crap about themselves," she promised. "Oh, get ready -- 'cause it's payback time."

The social justice warrior encouraged her fans to post videos of themselves "shouting out to a person that hurt you," using the hashtag #TheUpRiXing.

"Whether the source of your pain comes from someone you've dated, or a job, or a parent, now's the time to let it out like never before," the description of the YouTube video reads. "Now's the time to be heard and take your power back. Keep it real and raw, but no need to say names. They know who they are. It won't be easy. It will be uncomfortable. You may feel vulnerable, but just know that #TheUpRiXing has your back."

