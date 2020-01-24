Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Kathie Lee Gifford Says She Suffered 'Crippling Loneliness', Home 'Felt Like a Mortuary'
View Photos
NBC
Must-See Celebrity Instagram Posts of the Week

"I need to make a new life for myself, or this one's gonna kill me," said the former "Today" host.

Kathie Lee Gifford opened up about how she suffered from "crippling loneliness" after her husband, Frank, died in 2015.

The 66-year-old entertainer stopped by her old haunt, Today, on Thursday to discuss her new life after moving to Nashville, recalling how her former residence began to feel "like a mortuary" without her partner of 29 years or her children Cody, 29, and Cassidy, 26, who had moved out as adults.

"This home of mine in Connecticut where Frank and I raised our beautiful children, we had so many happy years," she began. "And then it came to feel like a mortuary with me just there alone. And I said I need to make a new life for myself, or this one's gonna kill me. The loneliness was crippling. It was crippling."

Inside Kathie Lee Gifford's Final 'Today': Tears, Howard Stern Truce and Kid Surprise

View Story

She said she found solace in showing up to work with her former co-host Hoda Kotb, but "then I'd go home to it again at night." Asking herself "where is there life in abundance," she landed on Nashville as the answer.

And Hoda couldn't agree more as she interjected, "Ever since you got to Nashville, I feel like it's a puzzle piece that fit, I feel like it's always been that way for you."

Kathie Lee said the move to the Tennessee capital was years in the making, as she was ready to return to the city where she first began her career in entertainment.

"You know, I first worked there in 1978 on a situational comedy called 'Hee Haw Honeys' and it was a very different town then, but the people are still the same. The town is unrecognizable to me now. But the people are the same."

'Today' Show Excludes Matt Lauer from 25 Year Video Montage

View Story

She recorded three albums while there and also made a gaggle of famous friends -- including Dolly Parton, The Gatlin Brothers and Kenny Rogers.

The move has proved cathartic for the former "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee" host as she revealed to Hoda and her replacement on "Today," Jenna Bush Hager, that she is in a good place now.

"I'm so good. I'm happy. Happy in the South, happy in Nashville. It's a culture of kindness down there," she said earnestly, before adding, "I hear church bells all the time. I go to rodeos and things, no I'm kidding!"

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Getty Awards Week in Nashville Kicks Off with the 2019 BMI Awards

#KathieLeeGifford#Today#HodaKotb
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Celebrity

Kathie Lee Gifford Says She Suffered 'Crippling Loneliness'

Kathie Lee Gifford Says She Suffered 'Crippling Loneliness'
Kim Shares Sweet New Photo of the 'Triplets' from Chicago's Minnie Mouse Party
Chicago Turns 2!

Kim Shares Sweet New Photo of the 'Triplets' from Chicago's Minnie Mouse Party
Taylor Swift Reveals Eating Disorder -- Starving Herself to Fit Double-Zero

Taylor Swift Reveals Eating Disorder -- Starving Herself to Fit Double-Zero
Jessica Simpson Reveals Why Her Marriage with Nick Lachey Fell Apart

Jessica Simpson Reveals Why Her Marriage with Nick Lachey Fell Apart
Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Intimate New Tattoo in Sultry #ThirstyThursday Post
Celebrity Ink Photo Gallery

Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Intimate New Tattoo in Sultry #ThirstyThursday Post
Halsey's Tweet Calling for World Trade Center 'Collapse' Was 'Misunderstanding'

Halsey's Tweet Calling for World Trade Center 'Collapse' Was 'Misunderstanding'