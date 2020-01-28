A video of Dua Lipa making it rain on a stripper has sparked a debate about feminism.

The hashtag #DuaLipaIsOverParty began trending on Twitter Tuesday morning after footage emerged of the English pop star at a strip club with Lizzo following Sunday night's Grammy Awards.

After the ceremony, the "Truth Hurts" star, who opened the show and went on to win three gramophones, headed to Hollywood's Crazy Girls strip club with her team, the "Don't Start Now" singer, Lil Nas X and Rosalía.

"Lizzo made it rain for sure. All of the celebs were making it rain and dancing all night with her," an insider told Page Six. "She also had some male strippers come in to celebrate her manager Kevin Beisler's birthday."

Dua Lipa participated in the partying by showering a stripper with dollar bills. But when someone uploaded a video of said moment to Twitter, a public debate over feminism and double standards broke out, with most participants falling within two camps: sex workers are victims of exploitation vs. sex work is a viable choice for those who choose to engage in it.

"Que buen ejemplo dua lipa, lizzo, rosalia sexualizando mujeres pero bueno después salen a decir que son feministas," tweeted the critic who originally posted the video, which is Spanish for, "What a good example dua lipa, lizzo, rosalia sexualizing women and then later they announce they're feminists."

que buen ejemplo dua lipa, lizzo, rosalia sexualizando mujeres pero bueno después salen a decir que son feministas pic.twitter.com/1SEhX7d2AK — lil agosx (@lewisbruises) January 28, 2020

Since the video showed only Dua Lipa actively engaging with the dancers, the criticism has been aimed at mostly her. But a large portion of Twitter users believe the trending topic was generated by die-hard K-pop fans, who often spam hashtags in order to promote K-pop stars. Indeed, many of the condemning tweets aimed at Dua Lipa included GIFs or memes of their beloved Korean icons.

"Don't mind this hashtag just a bunch of whack kpop stans all over," one user wrote. "These 'over party' hashtags are just excuses to post more kpop vids," added another.

Still, the "One Kiss" singer's fans rushed to her defense, saying she should be allowed to enjoy a night at a strip club, which "isn't illegal," without criticism. Some even argued a male musician doing the same thing would likely not be condemned publicly.

YESSS DUO PISS IS FINALLY OVER LETS CELEBRATE #DuaLipaIsOverParty — Demetria Stan (@demetria_stan) January 28, 2020

I’m if ur a REAL feminist u would support sex workers and especially OTHER WOMEN THAT SUPPORT THEM TOO I- what are y’all not getting #dualipaisoverparty pic.twitter.com/CeZZiTqLor — Miracle ☠️ (@miracleaddams) January 28, 2020

y’all are canceling dua just because she went to a strip club



taylor didn’t lie when she said “if i was out flashing my dollars i’d be a bitch not a baller” #dualipaisoverparty pic.twitter.com/8goE4HFLzW — Luka 🪐 (@getawaysummer22) January 28, 2020

Girl I thought she done screamed the n word or sumn but she was just at a strip club. Y’all are dummies #dualipaisoverparty pic.twitter.com/SwF2UYCQG3 — 𝖗𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖔𝖒 𝖇𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖐 𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑🤨 (@wadingx) January 28, 2020

LMAO HOW IS SHE LESS OF A FEMINIST BY LITERALLY SUPPORTING WOMEN — ً (@mitchelsbraids) January 28, 2020

y’all canceling dua for going to a strip club? wtf let the girl live her live, supporting exotic dancers is not against feminism or illegal goddamn let her live #dualipaisoverparty

pic.twitter.com/HZe038PaV8 — nana #⃝ - meeting skz d-2 (@moodyves) January 28, 2020

Checks for why #dualipaisoverparty is trending... Apparently, homegirl went to a strip club and people are mad at that.



Do you, girl. I've been to a strip club. Who cares. pic.twitter.com/cMRuuMERy7 — Samantha Ponzillo (@sponzillotv) January 28, 2020

Sooo let me get this straight, you’re cancelling Dua because she went to a strip club, claiming she’s anti feminism, the same feminism that shouldn’t stigmatize sex workers? Okay. #dualipaisoverparty pic.twitter.com/IeLmcSOm7z — Lav ☾ (@witchyleia) January 28, 2020

Okay but all your favorite rappers basically live in strip clubs, I guess y’all ain’t ready for that conversation. #dualipaisoverparty pic.twitter.com/irewdhGja0 — Xotic Sinx (@XoticSinx) January 28, 2020

so i clicked #dualipaisoverparty trending to find out it's just a bunch of kpop stans... by the way PHYSICAL - DUA LIPA - JAN 31st pic.twitter.com/RzOLMRI7zt — sierra · NFR! True Album of the Year (@swishVenicebish) January 28, 2020

Fuck twitter and all of you fake woke people. Don’t call yourself a feminist if you’re gonna cancel her because she went to a strip club. #dualipaisoverparty — Lyn⁷ (@lynzie_p) January 28, 2020

#dualipaisoverparty y’all really canceling her for going to a strip club.... bro everybody goes to strip clubs to either shake some ass or watch ass shake. y’all swear y’all feminists but be so against sex work and women in general. I HATE IT HERE. pic.twitter.com/fgU7ELRsy1 — Alli 🌚 (@shookshawtii) January 28, 2020

hold on 💀 y’all cancelling her because she went to a strip club? y’all stigmatize stripping and make it harder for it to be safe. damn leave dua alone #dualipaisoverparty — ♡ electra ♡ (@blondeperfume) January 28, 2020

Y’all will literally find anyone at anytime and cancel them over anything . Like it’s someone new EVERYDAY. I. AM . TIIIIIIIIRED. 🙄#dualipaisoverparty pic.twitter.com/DLQGytfguS — Miracle ☠️ (@miracleaddams) January 28, 2020

