Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Hailey Baldwin Reveals Genetic Condition, Asks People to Stop 'Roasting' Her
View Photos
Getty
Justin and Hailey Bieber Pack on the PDA at Justin Bieber: Seasons Premiere

"So people can stop asking me 'WTF is wrong with her pinky fingers' here is what's wrong!," the model wrote.

Hailey Baldwin is setting the record straight about one of her body parts.

On Tuesday night, the 23-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories to ask her fans to "stop roasting" her over "crooked and scary" pinky fingers, revealing that she has a genetic disorder called ectrodactyly.

hailey_bieber_pinky_insetInstagram

Baldwin, who is married to Justin Bieber, first shared a photo of her left hand, which displayed her stunning engagement and wedding rings, as well as her noticeably crooked pinky finger.

"ok let's get into the pinky conversation," she wrote alongside the pic. "because I've made fun of myself about this for forever so I might as well just tell everyone else why they're so crooked and scary."

In a second post, which Baldwin has since-deleted, the "Drop the Mic" host shared a screenshot of the Wikipedia page for ectrodactyly.

Justin Bieber Reveals Album Release Date, Shares Proposal and Comeback Fears

View Story

"I have this thing called Ectrodactyly," she wrote, per Daily Mail. "And it causes my pinky fingers to look the way they do," she continued. "It's genetic, I've had it my whole life. So people can stop asking me 'WTF is wrong with her pinky fingers' here is what's wrong! Lol."

"so in conclusion please stop roasting me about my pinky fingers," Baldwin added in a third story.

Not unlike his wife, Bieber has had a fair share of experience with trolls. Earlier this month, the singer clapped back at haters who criticized his acne and revealed he had recently been diagnosed with Lyme disease. He also said he had recently suffered "a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

celeb clapbacks Hailey Defends Justin Bieber from Tool Frontman's 'Childish and Hurtful' Diss

#HaileyBaldwin#JustinBieber
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Celebrity

Hailey Baldwin Reveals Genetic Condition, Asks People to Stop 'Roasting' Her

Hailey Baldwin Reveals Genetic Condition, Asks People to Stop 'Roasting' Her
Jessica Simpson Recalls Childhood Sexual Abuse in Interview with Hoda Kotb

Jessica Simpson Recalls Childhood Sexual Abuse in Interview with Hoda Kotb
Charlie Hunnam Really Regrets THOSE Comments About Marriage (Exclusive)

Charlie Hunnam Really Regrets THOSE Comments About Marriage (Exclusive)
Michael Strahan Opens Up About Kelly Ripa: 'I Don't Hate Her'

Michael Strahan Opens Up About Kelly Ripa: 'I Don't Hate Her'
Alicia Keys on 'Freaking Out' Before Grammys After Kobe Bryant's Death

Alicia Keys on 'Freaking Out' Before Grammys After Kobe Bryant's Death
Kim Says North and Saint 'Get Along Now' with Cute New Photos
The Next Jenneration

Kim Says North and Saint 'Get Along Now' with Cute New Photos