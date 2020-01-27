Justin Bieber Reveals Album Release Date, Shares Proposal and Comeback Fears

Justin Bieber was all smiles as he returned to "Ellen" with big news about his forthcoming album "Changes," and stories about overcoming his fears to get his life moving in the direction he wanted both personally and professionally.

Coming on the heels of his first new single in years, "Yummy," Ellen DeGeneres simply just asked when "Changes" was going to be available, with Justin responding quickly, "February 14, I believe."

After a beat, he seemed to think about it. "I guess this is the first time I'm saying that," he said as if realizing he'd just broken the release date. "That's why I asked you, because nobody knew," Ellen laughed.

It's an appropriate release for the album as Justin was coming from a place of all love, admitting that it took a lot of "Changes" in him personally to be ready to embrace that love for himself. The best example of that is the all-new Mrs. Bieber, Hailey Baldwin.

When Ellen asked him if he was worried about proposing to her, Justin admitted that he had some fears and reservations, but not the kind you might expect. Certainly, he said he felt confident that she would say yes, which is a huge weight off of the shoulders. So what did have him hesitant at first?

"I think I was more nervous about am I going to make this commitment. Am I able to make this commitment as a man and be able to honor, you know, what I say," he shared. "Because, you know, that's a serious commitment when you say you're gonna love someone for better or worse and, like, be faithful. That's a huge-- Am I able to do that?"

After "battling with" his own inner demons and fears for a bit, Justin said he just made the call. "I finally was like, you know what? I'm going to make the decision and follow through with it, be a husband," he said. "This is what I've always wanted. I'm just gonna choose this woman and just do it."

And that decision certainly inspired his comeback, as he candidly told Ellen when she asked him what he was thinking about when he wrote "Yummy."

"My sex life," he said simply.

"Okay, that's what I thought it was."

But it was a different woman in life who would prove the deciding moment that triggered his comeback. Hailey may get credit for the subject matter, but it was Ariana Grande who spurred a different change in him when she invited him on stage with her.

That moment was his first comeback performance, but just getting up there was the key.

"I think I'd just been just so afraid for some reason," he said. "In that place in my life I was just battling a lot of stuff internally and so I was just afraid. I was afraid of, you know, what people were thinking, afraid of, can I do this again."

"At that point, when I made the decision to just go up there and do it, that was like, okay, I'm ready to do this thing," he continued.

And going this thing led to a single, an album, a YouTube docuseries and an upcoming stadium tour. And all he had to do to score tickets to one of his shows was score a goal in Ellen's "Holey Puck" game. You can check out the video below to see if he pulls it off:

