After a wild week of hurt feelings and angry sadness, Peter Weber quickly whittled the remaining contestants down to six in a special Wednesday night edition of "The Bachelor."

Along the way, he managed to dump a former front-runner in the middle of a date, which left her so angry he was literally chasing her down to the car after she rejected his offer to walk her out. If she'd have been crying, he might have thrown a rose after her; seems to be an instinct at this point.

Victoria P did everything she could to recover from getting called out for lying about having known Alayah prior to the show, telling Peter.

"The only thing we can do now is move forward and focus on what's in front of us, and I want you to know that when I look at you, I see someone that I want to fight for, and I just want to feel good about us," she tried. "And I want to feel that you want the same things that I do in the future."

Unfortunately, just as she couldn't redirect the conversation away from her having lied, Victoria P wasn't able to distract Peter away from his truth which was quite simply, yeah, I'm not feeling this.

"I don't know if I see you as my wife," he finally told her bluntly, which set her off.

Maybe it was to protect her broken heart, or pride, or embarrassment, but Victoria opted for anger after realizing things weren't going to go her way on this one. When he tried to tell her this was painful for him, too, she shot back, "I don't want you to be concerned about my feelings, because I'm okay."

And when he apologized, she snapped, "No, you don't apologize to me," and immediately started calling for a car to get the hell out of there.

Hannah Ann made more enemies when she scored her second one-on-one date with Peter before Mykenna, Natasha and Tammy had gotten their first. Victoria F then landed a second one-on-one, where she temporarily freaked out over Peter dating other woman (this cracks us up every time this issue comes up -- what show did you sign up for?) and somehow got a rose for saying she wasn't sure she was feeling him.

#TheBachelor Victoria F trying to decide if she’s stayed long enough to be famous yet. pic.twitter.com/yNfpu21V5o — Stacy (@MrsStacyLynn) February 6, 2020

Victoria F - Idk if I’m that into you

Peter - please take this 🌹#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Ba3D3LDLHQ — ABT Le (@BTLe16) February 6, 2020

Peter: "no one has put me through this much grief. anyway, here's a rose"#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/WymgD7CkfW — The Flight Reasons ✈️ (@TheBachReasons) February 6, 2020

The whole thing left Mykenna ready to walk. Honestly, She might have saved herself a little trouble if she did, because when she later tried to say she was having the time of her life, Tammy called her out on it.

Mykenna handled it as any rational and reasonable young woman would by yelling and screaming and storming out, which is the universal signal in any argument that you're right and you win. Winners always storm out. Everybody knows that!

We're not gonna lie, the night turned savage for these women, though, as Peter then gathered them for a two-on-one date and heard out both sides of the argument. Mykenna said Tammy was "twisting things" to make Mykenna look bad, and herself look better. But while stepping on other people to elevate oneself is a tried-and-true method of advancement in the work place, it didn't work out too well here. Peter quickly gave Tammy the boot, and then just in case she was right, he let Mykenna go, too.

Tammy when she seem Mykenna at the airport after it turns out that they were sent home on the same night #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/zjeLoXdQAa — Laige Pindsey 🌌 (@iironicaa) February 6, 2020

Tammy and Mykenna seeing each other at the airport after getting sent home #TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/BEPi4eE5Bp — lauren (@spectacularLo) February 6, 2020

When you make it through the two-on-one only to be eliminated 2 minutes later #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/iU0ualSn1U — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) February 6, 2020

Mykenna being sent home after laughing at Tammy #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/fl3LbiBvIg — nat✨ (@internatss) February 6, 2020

Me before this two-on-one date vs me after #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/CziDCZpY6x — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) February 6, 2020

Controversial contestant Sydney also fell just short of a rose, which might be Peter and "The Bachelor" producers' ways of trying to shed most of the drama of the season in one fell swoop. What a contentious and vicious group these women have been so far.

RIP to the girl who "ate alone in the bathroom in high school" #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/nRER0oVd6Q — Tanner Tripucka (@Man_Im_Tan) February 6, 2020

Can Hannah Ann, Victoria F, Madison, Natasha, Kelley and Kelsey keep things smooth sailing to the finale? Fans aren't quite sold on Hannah Ann yet, but are just about ready to hand the season to Madison, rejoicing that she actually got some screen-time this week, and stayed out of all the nonsense again. They're less enthused about Hannah Ann, who suffers some credibility issues, but still think she'll be Top 2 ... but is she Jed Wyatt material?

Shockingly, all the nastiness was even a bit much for Bachelor Nation this season, which speaks volumes! After two nights and more than four hours of "The Bachelor" this week, fans are definitely still processing all the madness that just unfolded. And looking at this group of women, wondering if maybe Hannah Brown should come back as "The Bachelorette" after all.

Check out some of the highlights and lowlights below (including being ready to just give it to Madison now and end all of our collective suffering):

remember when the women actually cared for and supported each other? bring that back pls! #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/fsS1ZTgzr3 — sammie (@samlan_) February 6, 2020

the women tell all for this season is going to be insane #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/8QBPXIO6aY — kara¨̮ (@karafranciss) February 6, 2020

Hannah Ann saying that Peter has the ‘qualities and possesses what she’s been raised to have wanted’ very much supports my conspiracy theory that Hannah Ann was built in a lab and specifically designed to go on The Bachelor one day #TheBachelor — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) February 6, 2020

hannah ann’s high school boyfriend hearing that she never loved him #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/n2L9hRdurd — caroline selinger (@carolinneee8) February 6, 2020

The guy Hannah Ann dated for three years #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/L9qupeBbK5 — MacNeely (@macneeely) February 6, 2020

Hannah Ann when she realizes she's gotta stop talking about her modeling and fake some emotions to stay on the show #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/qFyo3X6VLL — Carol (@Carolfr0mHR) February 6, 2020

Me watching all of girls vs. me watching madison #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/H9KZGl8bdP — Bachelor Chirps, MBA (@BachelorChirps) February 6, 2020

We have no choice but to stan our drama free queens #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/kKGPVCn9ZY — Maya Brooks (@WondrIAmWoman) February 6, 2020

I can’t remember a season when all of Bach Nation has just mutually hated ALL the girls and I’m here for it. It’s like I’m bonding with all of America.#TheBachelor — TheBachBabes (@TheBachBabes) February 6, 2020

and yet, at the end of the day the only one who should win: #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/xrh0Hzx4xM — ★ laur ★ (@LaurynChristyne) February 6, 2020

Does he have chemistry with anyone other than Madison? I haven’t felt it front anyone else! #TheBachelor — Becca Tilley (@beccatilley5) February 6, 2020

This may be the worst group of women the Bachelor franchise has ever had.#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/khADv9nFGy — Karylin! 🍾 (@KARYLiiN6) February 6, 2020

Producers trying find the next Bachelorette out of this sad group#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/G92CpeFe8D — TheBachBabes (@TheBachBabes) February 6, 2020

Me looking for the next bachelorette in this group #TheBachelor #bachelornation pic.twitter.com/FyaFIi5RMp — My bf likes the Bachelor (@bf_bachelor) February 6, 2020

