Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig Crack Oscars Up as They Turn Presenting Gig Into Audition

By Oscar night, it's typically a bit late to try and impress the Academy.

But that didn't stop Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig from using their presenting moment to audition for all of the directors gathered in the Dolby Theatre in LA on Sunday.

Handing out the trophies for both Costume Design and Production Design, something initially seemed amiss when the duo took to the stage looking sour-faced.

"Tonight we will be honoring the work... you know what? I can't do it," Kristen cut herself off.

"Because we're upset," Maya chimed in. "Ooh are we upset," her friend backed her up.

"We're PO'd. I'm seeing red. I'm T'd off. I'm steamed. I'm sorry, we're too upset to do this," Maya spat, before the two stalked off the stage... only to stop in their tracks and return with pretty smug expressions.

"Guys... we're not mad," Kristen revealed. "That was an act." "We were acting," Maya confirmed.

Kristen — herself an Oscar nominee, thanks to her "Bridesmaids" original screenplay — explained: "We just know there are a lot of directors here tonight," as the camera panned around Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino trying to hold in the laughter.

"We just wanted them to know we do more than comedy," Maya went on — before trouble brewed once again.

"Oh that was my line," Kristen muttered before Maya turned on her: "Well I guess it's mine now son!"

"How would you know?! You were always gone when I was a kid!" Kristen screamed back — before the smugness returned.

"See? Acting," they boasted, as Scorsese cracked up in the audience.

The pair weren't even nearly finished; after handing out the Academy Award for Best Production Design to Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh for "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood", they surely won over any musical directors in the audience too (but maybe not a confused-looking Billie Eilish) with a fantastic musical montage, which you can check out below!

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photo Gallery Getty