Why Salma Hayek Dumped Water Over Eminem Backstage at The Oscars

Salma Hayek dumped a glass of water over Eminem at the Oscars... but only because she was Stanning so hard.

The actress revealed on Instagram that she accidentally drenched the rapper backstage at Sunday's ceremony, after running into him following his surprise performance.

"In these pictures it might look like @Eminem and I are best friends," Salma began of the pic (which really looked more like Eminem was a deer and she was the headlights), "but what really happened is as he was walking offstage and I was getting ready to walk onstage, I was so shocked to see him that I spilled water all over him."

"If you examine our faces, I look mortified and he looks terrified of me- As I was trying to wipe it off I impulsively hugged him and I said 'Nice to meet you Eminem- I'm a HUGE fan!' because I AM!"

The "Like A Boss" star confessed she was "so disappointed that I made such a fool of myself in front of him"... but then she read a Rolling Stone article (which was a pick-up from a Variety interview) that cheered her up.

"Eminem you're the greatest!!!" she concluded.

In the interview, Eminem explained his unannounced performance of "Lose Yourself", a full 17 years after the smash hit from the "8 Mile" OST won him the Oscar for Best Original Song... which on the night certainly seemed to catch much of the audience — and indeed social media — off guard.

"I kinda figured maybe since I didn't get a chance to do it at the time, maybe it would be cool," he said, adding that since he'd just performed it at the Grammy's a couple of weeks prior he didn't think it was a good idea back in the day — plus he had no idea he was going to win. He also denied turning the chance to perform down because he refused to do a censored version, pointing out that the song is actually one of his cleanest, profanity-wise.

Instead of attending, he recalled: "I think I was just at home with my daughter — and I didn't watch it, either. At that point in time Hailie had to be at school early in the morning, so [I was sleeping]."

But when asked if he enjoyed his belated Oscar spotlight, he Stanned right back when he replied: "Absolutely — I got to hug Salma Hayek!"

