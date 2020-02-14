Ashley Judd Slams 'Misogynistic Savages' Who Criticized Her Appearance

Ashley Judd fired back after being criticizedfor her appearance from a video posted by Elizabeth Warren's campaign on Wednesday.

In a lengthy message posted to her Facebook the next day, the actress said the "hate" she received -- including comments about her "puffy" face and questions asking "how much work she's had done" -- was "a gendered way to distract from my political speech."

"Healthy self-esteem. Good boundaries. Unshakable knowledge of self. These things are essential when I wake up & learn from caring friends that my appearance has been trending on Twitter," the 51-year-old began. "The misogynistic savages of both sexes have come out, as have plenty of folks who empathize and see it for what it is (woman bashing)."

Judd's name began trending after her Warren endorsement went viral, with one online troll remarking, "I've heard of plastic surgery, but this puffy-rubber surgery is a new one to me, Yikes," as another shared, "Omg!! I didn't even recognize her. Ashley, you were so naturally beautiful. You don't need all that face work that was done."

Even though some fans jumped to her defense, the damage had been done, prompting the "Double Jeopardy" star to pen the Facebook posting.

"What I know is that misogynists on Twitter have been slaughtering me compared to my pre-weight gain idealized self. My conventionally thin, athletic, 'pretty' AcroYoga body, and more slender face, is merely the flip side of the same patriarchal coin," she shared.

"Those of you who are talking about my female appearance, making assessments about my worth and desirability are basing your opinions on wholly gendered norms. The good news for my empowered self is I don't take compliments any more seriously than I do slurs."

She also noted the weight gain was from a doctor-ordered reprieve from exercise as she was healing from her year long battle with "siege migraines," which she said is the "third most common disease in the world."

Judd also confirmed she's had Botox ... as a medical treatment for her migraines.

"Have I had botox? It is a standard treatment for the ailment that I experience," she wrote. "My union insurance pays for thirty-one injections every twelve weeks. (Some friends suggested that I not post this medical fact, because it can be excerpted and used against me, but I think it's honest and real and is a public health message. Shame on anyone who distorts my words.)"

Botox has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration as a therapy for chronic migraine headaches, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Judd concluded her post by encouraging women to continue using their voices, even in the face of adversity.

"My earnest wish for all of us -- because I know my experience is far from unique -- is that when women speak up, we still get beaten up. Speak up anyway. The slings and arrows will come, but your voice and the body from which it comes is beautiful, courageous, powerful, and necessary."

Her post was met with praise from other female celebrities, including Reese Witherspoon, who wrote: "Beautiful , thoughtful , powerful message ❤️✨Thank you for sharing."

"Love you @ashley_judd. Beautifully said," added Natalie Portman -- while Debra Messing commented, "Beautiful and powerful, just like you. I am so sorry you have been suffering. Migraines are so debilitating. I so admire your ability to make your voice heard about your candidate while dealing with something so insidious. The misogyny that has erupted is infuriating, shallow, and sadly predictable. We women have more work to do and I am grateful to have you as a Leader. Sending so much love."

