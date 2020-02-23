Rihanna Calls for Allies to 'Pull Up' at NAACP Image Awards

Award Shows By TooFab Staff |
Rihanna Calls for Allies to 'Pull Up' While Accepting President's Award at NAACP Image Awards
View Photos
Getty
Every Star Who Brought the Sexy to Rihanna's Savage x Fenty NYFW Show

"This is their problem too," she said of friends of differing races, genders and religions. "Imagine what we could do together."

Rihanna was touched an honored to be the recipient President's Award at the 51st NAACP Image Awards, but made sure to emphasize that "tonight really isn't about me."

The musician and fashion maven explained that "the purpose is bigger than me," adding that her "part is a very small part of the work that's being done in this world -- and the work that's yet to be done."

Rihanna Chooses to 'Shine' Bright Like a Pimple in Makeup-Free Selfie

View Story

Since 1987 (with a few exceptions), the NAACP has presented the President's Award to recognize those individuals who have offered distinguished public service and philanthropy. Past recipients include Ella Fitzgerald, Rev. Jesse Jackson, the Williams sisters, Kerry Washington, Muhammad Ali, and back-to-back winner Spike Lee.

"If there's anything I've learned, it's that we can only fix this world together. We can't do it divided. I cannot emphasize that enough. We cannot let the de-sensitivity seep in," Rihanna said, dismissing "the, 'If it's your problem, it's not mine,'" 'It's a woman's problem.' 'It's a black people problem.' 'It's a poor people problem.'

She went on to say that it's important that people tell their friends from across races, genders and religions to "pull up" for marches and protests and social media posts about social justice.

Rihanna Tortures Fans with Album Teaser for 'R9'

View Story

"They like you? Well, then, this is their problem too," she said.

"We have been denied opportunities since the beginning of time, and still we prevail," she said. "Imagine what we could do together."

Rihanna was honored for her extensive philanthropic work, including raising funds for disaster relief around the world and the opening of the Clara Lionel Foundation in honor of her grandparents, which supports "education, health and emergency response programs around the world."

"From her business achievements through Fenty, to her tremendous record as an activist and philanthropist, Rihanna epitomizes the type of character, grace, and devotion to justice that we seek to highlight in our President's Award," said NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson in a statement last month.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Getty Stars Bring Their A-Game For The 2019 British Fashion Awards

#NAACPImageAwards#Rihanna
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Award Shows

Rihanna Calls for Allies to 'Pull Up' at NAACP Image Awards

Rihanna Calls for Allies to 'Pull Up' at NAACP Image Awards
Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner Both Spotted at Sony's BRIT After Party
View Photos

Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner Both Spotted at Sony's BRIT After Party
The BRIT Awards Had Lizzo Looking Like a Snack
View Photos

The BRIT Awards Had Lizzo Looking Like a Snack
Billie Eilish Says Oscars Performance Was 'Trash'

Billie Eilish Says Oscars Performance Was 'Trash'
Why Salma Hayek Dumped a Glass of Water Over Eminem Backstage at The Oscars

Why Salma Hayek Dumped a Glass of Water Over Eminem Backstage at The Oscars
The Kardashian-Jenner Crew Takes On Hollywood's Biggest Night
View Photos

The Kardashian-Jenner Crew Takes On Hollywood's Biggest Night