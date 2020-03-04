Jill Biden and Symone Sanders Win Super Tuesday With Epic Protester Defense

Forget Joe and Bernie: The Biden and Sanders we want are Jill Biden and Symone Sanders.

The two women were declared the real winners of Super Tuesday after they dealt with protesters in the most epic fashion.

Joe's wife Jill and his senior adviser Symone were both nearby as the presidential hopeful gave a speech at a rally in Los Angeles on Tuesday night — and sprang into action when a protester managed to gain access to the stage.

🚨 SYMONE SANDERS FROM OUTSIDE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/5zLMp28pwl — The Recount (@therecount) March 4, 2020

I broke a nail. #SuperTuesday — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) March 4, 2020

In amazing pictures, 68-year-old Jill can be seen baring her teeth as she protects her husband, grabbing both wrists of the female protester who rushed the podium waving a "Let Dairy Die" sign.

She then tagged in Symone, who rugby tackled the woman in a spectacular shoulder barge that had social media baying for her to be given an NFL linebacker slot.

Both ladies trended on Twitter all night, as fans new and established called for both women to replace the Secret Service should Joe win the White House; more than a few suggested they should also be in charge of throwing Donald Trump out too if that proves to be the case.

Even Amy Schumer was impressed, posting a slow mo video of the flawless defense. "Jill Biden dominates," she wrote. "Jill Biden is a warrior."

As for Sanders herself, she simply tweeted afterward: "I broke a nail. #SuperTuesday".

Super Tuesday was a good day all round for Biden's team, winning nine of the 14 states up for grabs and on his way to winning a tenth; after pulling out, Mike Bloomberg followed the rest of those stepping down by endorsing him.

However closest rival Bernie Sanders took the remaining four states, including the night's biggest prize of California.

Symone Sanders should be the one to escort Donald trump out of White House in January 2021 https://t.co/GMwvNSYawT — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) March 4, 2020

Symone Sanders is now a projected first round NFL draft pick

pic.twitter.com/HZLLu8QoQc — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 4, 2020

Bill Belichick watching Symone Sanders take down that protestor pic.twitter.com/s83budAcca — Dan Crenshaw's Eyepatch (@DansEyepatch) March 4, 2020

Damn, Dr. Jill Biden and Joe’s younger sister surrounded him like Secret Service agents to protect him, then Symone Sanders came in for the tackle. That’s love from powerful women. https://t.co/lwg2bepZxl — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 4, 2020

I want Jill Biden and Symone Sanders in charge of kicking Trump & his spawn out of the White House. pic.twitter.com/VKUhMe602J — JoAnn 🐾🥀 (@JoGonx) March 4, 2020

Omaha’s Symone Sanders: Excellent pursuit speed. Quick off the edge. Definitely gonna sack your anti-dairy protester quarterback. https://t.co/QjCHPaUyx2 — Matthew Hansen (@redcloud_scribe) March 4, 2020

Dr Jill Biden blocking a protester heading for @JoeBiden during his victory speech last night. Warrior woman! pic.twitter.com/cUvchJt11n — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) March 4, 2020

