Florida Man Arrested While 'Dressed as a Woman In Attempt to Disguise Himself' In Wig and Dress: Sheriff

Glades County Sheriff's Office

In addition to his mugshot, the Glades County Sheriff's Office also released a photo of the man as he was arrested -- showing his failed attempt at going incognito.

The photo above is what Joshua Kolotka looked like when he posed for his mugshot in Lakeport, Florida -- but it sure wasn't how he appeared when he was apprehended by police.

In a release from the Glades County Sheriff's Office, authorities claimed Kolotka tried his best to evade deputies by going incognito, wearing a wig and dress to avoid arrest.

It didn't work.

The arrest went down on Wednesday, as the Sheriff's Office was investigating a recovered stolen boat found near the Old Caloosa Lodge area in Lakeport.

Deputies identified Kolotka, 33, as the suspect and said they saw him exiting a residence "dressed as a woman in an attempt to disguise himself."

"The deputies were able to apprehend Joshua Kolotka and he was arrested for two Okeechobee County warrants, along with the theft of a John Deere Gator and the stolen boat," said authorities.

Glades County Sheriff's Office

A photo released by the Sheriff's department shows the moment Kolotka was arrested -- while wearing a short blonde wig, sunglasses, feather-patterned dress and a white top.

Authorities also noted that "numerous other items" that were "possibly stolen from the same area" were also recovered at the scene; the Sheriff's department is working with Seminole Police Department to "identify some of the stolen items from other theft cases in that area."