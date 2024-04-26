Florida Man Arrested While 'Dressed as a Woman In Attempt to Disguise Himself' In Wig and Dress: Sheriff

In addition to his mugshot, the Glades County Sheriff's Office also released a photo of the man as he was arrested -- showing his failed attempt at going incognito.
The photo above is what Joshua Kolotka looked like when he posed for his mugshot in Lakeport, Florida -- but it sure wasn't how he appeared when he was apprehended by police.
In a release from the Glades County Sheriff's Office, authorities claimed Kolotka tried his best to evade deputies by going incognito, wearing a wig and dress to avoid arrest.
It didn't work.
The arrest went down on Wednesday, as the Sheriff's Office was investigating a recovered stolen boat found near the Old Caloosa Lodge area in Lakeport.
Deputies identified Kolotka, 33, as the suspect and said they saw him exiting a residence "dressed as a woman in an attempt to disguise himself."
"The deputies were able to apprehend Joshua Kolotka and he was arrested for two Okeechobee County warrants, along with the theft of a John Deere Gator and the stolen boat," said authorities.
A photo released by the Sheriff's department shows the moment Kolotka was arrested -- while wearing a short blonde wig, sunglasses, feather-patterned dress and a white top.
Authorities also noted that "numerous other items" that were "possibly stolen from the same area" were also recovered at the scene; the Sheriff's department is working with Seminole Police Department to "identify some of the stolen items from other theft cases in that area."
Per records, Kolotka is still being held at the Glades County Jail on the two warrants, without bond.