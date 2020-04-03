Jane Fonda Brings Back Her Iconic Workout Routine to TikTok

Jane Fonda is showing the young folk how it's done as she brought her sweet fitness moves to TikTok.

During her first post for the online app, the 82-year-old Oscar winner performed a side plank before executing a few perfect leg lifts, recreating her famous exercises from the classic 1982 workout video, "Jane Fonda's Workout"

"Hello Tik Tok! I'm bringing back the Jane Fonda Workout to fight the climate crisis. Join #firedrillfriday 4/3 @ 11AMPT #happyathome #indoorworkout," she captioned the viral clip.

The environmental activist chose the popular TikTok platform to spread awareness of the growing climate change crisis, which had been her foremost cause recently, as she was arrested several times last year for protesting on Capitol Hill.

At the end of the video, Jane appears post-workout with a wrap jacket and urges followers to join her in the crusade.

"You know what, there are too many workouts happening right now on television and on computers," the "Grace and Frankie" star explains. "What I really would like you to do is to work out with me for the planet."

"There’s a climate crisis that's a real emergency, and so whether you're on your couch or your yoga mat, will you join me for the virtual Fire Drill Fridays?" she asked. "The future needs you. I need you."

"Jane Fonda's Workout" -- based on her 1981 book of the same name that stood on the The New York Times bestseller list for two years -- sold more than 17 million copies, making it one of the best-selling VHS videos of all time.

