Jessica Alba's 8-Year-Old Daughter Calls Actress' TikTok Videos 'Cringey'
Instagram

Alba's girls shade her TikTok behavior.

Jessica Alba is the victim of mom shaming ... from her own daughters!

To drive fans to a new YouTube video Jessica, her 11-year-old daughter Honor and 8-year-old daughter Haven filmed while practicing social distancing and self-isolation, Alba shared a separate video to Instagram in which the kids just couldn't help teasing their mom's social media habits.

"As we are all on lockdown over the next, who knows how long, I really am inspired to create this community with you guys and connect with y'all," the 38-year-old actress said into the camera. "That's what this is about, totally unfiltered approach to all the things and the Honest life that we are living over here."

As the girls laughed and Haven mocked her mom's Honest Company plug, Alba asked whether the pun was "lame."

"It would be lame if a kid was doing it, but since you're a mom it doesn't really matter," said Honor. "You expect me to be cringey?" asked Alba.

"I mean, you are cringey on TikTok, it's kind of cringey," Haven hilariously interjected. Jessica looked shocked, but does Haven have a point?

Check out some of the trio's dance videos below:

@jessicaalba

🙁🙂😛😚 ##dancinginmyjammies ##fyp

♬ original sound - paradiisedd
@jessicaalba

♬ original sound - yaboyezra
@jessicaalba

When you get Cringy at the end ... wait for it

♬ Over it Chinese New Year Remix by JohhnyG - kingvader
@jessicaalba

##alife

♬ Then , what do u have ? - laurenbethanyx
@jessicaalba

##honestfammomanddaughter @honest

♬ JOEMAMA - joewaud
@jessicaalba

So ##blessed last night filming ##LAFinest ##fyp ##lasfinestv @kevinnorris89 @d_the_dinosaur

♬ Sunday Best by Surfaces - rapidsongs
@jessicaalba

We got as close as we could 🐰🦁😛 ##Dance

♬ original sound - attaboykey
#JessicaAlba
Selena Gomez Reveals She's Bipolar During IG Chat with Miley Cyrus

Jessica Alba's 8-Year-Old Daughter Calls Actress' TikTok Videos 'Cringey'

Jane Fonda Brings Back Her Iconic Workout Routine to TikTok

Watch Adam Sandler Debut New Hilarious 'Quarantine Song'

Stars Take the Tiger King Craze to the Next Level with Cosplay
