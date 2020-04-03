Jessica Alba is the victim of mom shaming ... from her own daughters!

To drive fans to a new YouTube video Jessica, her 11-year-old daughter Honor and 8-year-old daughter Haven filmed while practicing social distancing and self-isolation, Alba shared a separate video to Instagram in which the kids just couldn't help teasing their mom's social media habits.

"As we are all on lockdown over the next, who knows how long, I really am inspired to create this community with you guys and connect with y'all," the 38-year-old actress said into the camera. "That's what this is about, totally unfiltered approach to all the things and the Honest life that we are living over here."

As the girls laughed and Haven mocked her mom's Honest Company plug, Alba asked whether the pun was "lame."

"It would be lame if a kid was doing it, but since you're a mom it doesn't really matter," said Honor. "You expect me to be cringey?" asked Alba.

"I mean, you are cringey on TikTok, it's kind of cringey," Haven hilariously interjected. Jessica looked shocked, but does Haven have a point?

Check out some of the trio's dance videos below: