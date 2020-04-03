Alba's girls shade her TikTok behavior.
Jessica Alba is the victim of mom shaming ... from her own daughters!
To drive fans to a new YouTube video Jessica, her 11-year-old daughter Honor and 8-year-old daughter Haven filmed while practicing social distancing and self-isolation, Alba shared a separate video to Instagram in which the kids just couldn't help teasing their mom's social media habits.
Hey guys, as most of us are on lockdown I’ve been really inspired during this time to create community with you and share my unfiltered approach to ALL the things, including how my girls clown me! 🤣 #cringy Check out my latest video on YouTube (link in profile) and make sure to subscribe. See ya there! 😜
"As we are all on lockdown over the next, who knows how long, I really am inspired to create this community with you guys and connect with y'all," the 38-year-old actress said into the camera. "That's what this is about, totally unfiltered approach to all the things and the Honest life that we are living over here."
As the girls laughed and Haven mocked her mom's Honest Company plug, Alba asked whether the pun was "lame."
"It would be lame if a kid was doing it, but since you're a mom it doesn't really matter," said Honor. "You expect me to be cringey?" asked Alba.
"I mean, you are cringey on TikTok, it's kind of cringey," Haven hilariously interjected. Jessica looked shocked, but does Haven have a point?
Check out some of the trio's dance videos below:
