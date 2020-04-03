One day after asking her fans for prayers, Teresa Giudice revealed her father, Giacito Gorga, has died. He was 76.

"My father, my protector, my hero, God took you early this morning to be with mommy," the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star shared on Friday, along with a slideshow of photos of him and their family.

"I saw you peacefully pass & I know you kept fighting for my daughters and I," she continued. "I have so many amazing thoughts of you, every day seeing you in the kitchen at my home, teaching my girls to cook, my partner in crime on shopping trips, your love of the shore & my travel buddy."

"You always wanted everyone to have a good time, eat great food, have a stiff drink and enjoy life. You are the absolute strongest man I know & I know you missed mommy so much but you stayed for us," wrote Teresa. "Thank you for being the best husband, father & Nonno. Your devotion to mommy was one for the record books, you were the true example and a gentleman and devoted husband. You visited mommy every single day & would go twice for the days you missed while traveling or if you were to sick to go, my silver lining is knowing you’ll be together now."

She ended her post by saying, "Thank you for showing us all what true love is. Love you Papa Rest In Peace."

Her estranged husband, Joe Giudice, posted a tribute too, saying "Thank you for setting an example for us and my girls-you're an exemplary example. We benefited from it every day." He also thanked Giacito for being a "guiding light" for the family, cooking big dinners and for his wit. "Now, Your ❤️ and my dad are smiling in this tough time because they get to enjoy your good food and funny jokes. Cin cin 🍷 #rip #cincin"

Teresa's brother, Joe Gorga, remembered his father as well on Instagram.

"Can't believe he is gone," he wrote. "The world lost an amazing man human being today. He was exactly what a true father and husband should be. I will miss you more than you know, But go find your wife because I know that's all you want and all you’ve ever talked about for the past 3 years. You will be missed every single day. You had energy that lit up a room and everyone fell in love with you🙏🏼 You were truly one of a kind. I’m so happy you’re in no more pain. Rest In Peace Finally."

Joe and Teresa's mother, Antonia, passed away in 2017.

Added Melissa Gorga on her page, "Heaven just got another angel. You've been the only Dad I've known for the past 16 years. You were such an incredible man and such a loving Nonno.. they don’t make them like you anymore."

"Thank you for teaching my husband how to treat his wife the way you treated yours," she continued. "Thank you for teaching me how to cook everything I make. Thank you for all the energy you’ve always brought everywhere you went. Run to your wife. She’s waiting for you❤️ RIP we will miss you forever."

Many of Teresa's RHONJ costars chimed in with their condolences in the comments.

"Sending love and strength to your beautiful family. My heart is with you today," wrote Jackie Goldschneider. "Reunited with his love," said Dina Manzo, "What a truly remarkable love story. We will miss seeing your bright smile Nonno."

Margaret Josephs added, "Sending all our love and prayers for your beautiful family. I know he is reunited with his love your mother." Wrote Frank Catania, "Such an amazing man. So sorry Teresa. Will be praying for you and the Family."

Kyle Richards also send her condolences, commenting, "So sorry for your loss. Thinking of you Teresa. May he Rest in Peace with your Mother."