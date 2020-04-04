Television By TooFab Staff |
Kandi Burgess Says RHOA Season 12 Reunion Will Be Filmed Online
View Photos
Bravo
9 Intense 'Housewives' Feuds

The "RHOA" star also teased some drama going down in the cast's group text.

Production on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" may be temporarily shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it looks like there's still a chance the Season 12 reunion will be happening.

In a recent Instagram Live, the "RHOA" star Kandi Burgess revealed the 'wives have been told they'll be filming this season's reunion online.

Here's What John Mayer Said When Andy Cohen Asked About Jessica Simpson's Book

View Story

"They let us know the other day that we are going to be ... we're going to have to do, I guess, an online type of reunion situation," she explained, adding that the ladies have been stirring up some drama in their group text. "Some of the girls was going back and forth, you would've thought it had been a reunion on the text messages."

"I said, 'Damn! Can y'all save all this for the actual reunion? We don't get paid for your text messages to be all out of pocket, you know what I mean?'" Kandi continued. "It's a mess! I don't know if y'all have been catching the shade here and there on some of the blogs, but the shade got real real on the text yesterday."

Though production on the Bravo series has been halted, Season 12 had already finished filming, with the finale set to air on Sunday, April 10. However, Andy Cohen, who hosts all of the Housewives reunions, is one of the many celebrities who've tested positive for COVID-19.

Lisa Rinna Reveals Who's the Biggest Pot Stirrer on RHOBH Season 10

View Story

On March 20, the "Watch What Happens Live" host revealed he had tested positive for the virus "after a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great." Fortunately, 10 days after revealing the diagnosis, Andy was given the all-clear from his doctor to return to work on his SiriusXM radio show and "Watch What Happens Live" -- both of which he'll continue to record from home.

Even more good news, the Bravo superstar was given the AOK to see his 13-month-old son Ben after admitting the "worst part" of having the coronavirus was not being able to be around him.

As Andy now seems like a pro working from home, we're optimistic a online "RHOA" would work out.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Housewives Plastic Surgery Confessions Getty Danielle Staub Admits to Having This Cosmetic Surgery

#KandiBurruss#RealHousewivesOfAtlanta#RHOA
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Tv

Kandi Burgess Says RHOA Season 12 Reunion Will Be Filmed Online

Kandi Burgess Says RHOA Season 12 Reunion Will Be Filmed Online
Joe Gorga Says Teresa's Divorce Paperwork Is 'Almost Done'

Joe Gorga Says Teresa's Divorce Paperwork Is 'Almost Done'
KUWTK Recap: Kourtney-Kim Fight Sparks Feud Between Kourt and Khloe

KUWTK Recap: Kourtney-Kim Fight Sparks Feud Between Kourt and Khloe
Marriage Boot Camp Star's Relationship Advice for Quarantined Couples
Exclusive Interview

Marriage Boot Camp Star's Relationship Advice for Quarantined Couples
Kailyn Lowry Will Not Vaccinate Her Kids for COVID-19

Kailyn Lowry Will Not Vaccinate Her Kids for COVID-19
Aniston Surprises Nurse Who Tested Positive for COVID-19

Aniston Surprises Nurse Who Tested Positive for COVID-19