Kandi Burgess Says RHOA Season 12 Reunion Will Be Filmed Online

Production on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" may be temporarily shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it looks like there's still a chance the Season 12 reunion will be happening.

In a recent Instagram Live, the "RHOA" star Kandi Burgess revealed the 'wives have been told they'll be filming this season's reunion online.

"They let us know the other day that we are going to be ... we're going to have to do, I guess, an online type of reunion situation," she explained, adding that the ladies have been stirring up some drama in their group text. "Some of the girls was going back and forth, you would've thought it had been a reunion on the text messages."

"I said, 'Damn! Can y'all save all this for the actual reunion? We don't get paid for your text messages to be all out of pocket, you know what I mean?'" Kandi continued. "It's a mess! I don't know if y'all have been catching the shade here and there on some of the blogs, but the shade got real real on the text yesterday."

Though production on the Bravo series has been halted, Season 12 had already finished filming, with the finale set to air on Sunday, April 10. However, Andy Cohen, who hosts all of the Housewives reunions, is one of the many celebrities who've tested positive for COVID-19.

On March 20, the "Watch What Happens Live" host revealed he had tested positive for the virus "after a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great." Fortunately, 10 days after revealing the diagnosis, Andy was given the all-clear from his doctor to return to work on his SiriusXM radio show and "Watch What Happens Live" -- both of which he'll continue to record from home.

Even more good news, the Bravo superstar was given the AOK to see his 13-month-old son Ben after admitting the "worst part" of having the coronavirus was not being able to be around him.

As Andy now seems like a pro working from home, we're optimistic a online "RHOA" would work out.

