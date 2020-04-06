Jeezy didn't let a little thing like quarantine stop his plans to propose to Jeannie Mai.

The rapper, real name Jay Wayne Jenkins, and "The Real" cohost are engaged after Jeezy made some self-isolation tweaks to his original proposal plan.

"Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn't know is that Jay was planning to propose," her rep told PEOPLE. "Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor."

A photo Mai shared with the outlet showed how Jeezy had decorated his place with paper lanterns, candles and Vietnamese cuisine before popping the question.

He proposed on March 27, she accepted. The two have been dating since November 2018.

This will be the second marriage for Mai, who was previously married to actor Freddy Harteis for 10 years from 2007-2017.

View Photos Getty/Instagram