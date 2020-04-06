Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
The Real's Jeannie Mai and Rapper Jeezy Engaged After 'Quarantine Date Night' Proposal
View Photos
Getty
Celebrity Engagement Rings

The rapper's original idea went out the window thanks to coronavirus lockdown.

Jeezy didn't let a little thing like quarantine stop his plans to propose to Jeannie Mai.

The rapper, real name Jay Wayne Jenkins, and "The Real" cohost are engaged after Jeezy made some self-isolation tweaks to his original proposal plan.

"Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn't know is that Jay was planning to propose," her rep told PEOPLE. "Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor."

The Real's Jeannie Mai Recalls 'Dark Time' In Her Life She Experimented with Drugs

View Story

A photo Mai shared with the outlet showed how Jeezy had decorated his place with paper lanterns, candles and Vietnamese cuisine before popping the question.

He proposed on March 27, she accepted. The two have been dating since November 2018.

This will be the second marriage for Mai, who was previously married to actor Freddy Harteis for 10 years from 2007-2017.

View Photos Getty/Instagram How Celebrities Are Self-Isolating During Coronavirus Lockdown

#JeannieMai#TheReal
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Celebrity

Woody Harrelson Posts About Coronavirus 5G Conspiracy Theory, Draws Mixed…

Woody Harrelson Posts About Coronavirus 5G Conspiracy Theory, Draws Mixed…
Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Engaged After 'Quarantine Date Night' Proposal

Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Engaged After 'Quarantine Date Night' Proposal
John Krasinski Reunites Hamilton Cast on Zoom to Surprise Superfan

John Krasinski Reunites Hamilton Cast on Zoom to Surprise Superfan
How Celebrities Are Self-Isolating During Coronavirus Lockdown
View Photos

How Celebrities Are Self-Isolating During Coronavirus Lockdown
Dr. Drew Apologizes for Comparing Coronavirus to Flu

Dr. Drew Apologizes for Comparing Coronavirus to Flu
Halle Berry Claps Back at Critics of Son in Heels

Halle Berry Claps Back at Critics of Son in Heels