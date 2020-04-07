Demi Moore and daughters Tallulah, Scout and Rumer Willis have been in lockdown together during the coronavirus pandemic -- but on Monday, fans learned another surprising family member was there with them: Bruce Willis.

Tallulah shared a photo of the exes, sister Scout, her own boyfriend Dillon Buss and one of the family dogs rocking matching green and white stripped pajamas. "chaotic neutral," she captioned the photo (above).

In the comments, one follower said they were "social not really distancing" by being together. Tallulah explained the situation, writing, "hi! we made the choice to quarantine together and have been together for 27 days taking every precaution. Please stay inside and wash your hands! :)"

Moore shared her own photo of the group (above), along with Scout, Scout's boyfriend Jake Miller, another friend, a number of dogs and some oversized silverware. She captioned the picture "Family bonding."

Many on both Instagram posts wondered if Bruce's wife, Emma Heming, and the couple's two daughters -- Evelyn and Mabel -- were there with them as well. Heming, however, seemed to confirm they were not by commenting on Demi's picture, "[Family bonding] at its finest ... love and miss you guys."

While the couple divorced in 2000 after 13 years of marriage, Willis and Moore have remained close in the years since. Demi was a guest of honor at Bruce's Comedy Central Roast in 2018 and she wrote about how "proud" she was about their divorce and ability to coparent following their split in her 2019 memoir "Inside Out."

Both Willis and Heming even attended the launch party for the book last year. TooFab reached out to reps for Willis and Heming for additional comment, but did not immediately hear back.

