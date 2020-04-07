Wendy Williams Calls Out NeNe Leakes for Trying to 'Ambush' Her

Wendy Williams has a bone to pick with sometimes-friend NeNe Leakes.

Doing her daily talk show from home on Monday, Williams called out the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star -- accusing Leakes of trying to trick her into filming the Bravo show over the phone.

According to Wendy, NeNe called her at 10pm on Friday night. After Leakes shouted her name, Williams allegedly told her, "Hi NeNe, why are we screaming? Why are we on speakerphone? Your house is big enough, we don't have to be on speaker phone, what are you doing?"

"She said, 'I'm here with all my people, everybody tell Wendy hi,'" Williams continued. "I hear a bunch of people in the background, NeNe goes, 'Let's get on FaceTime.'"

Speaking to her producer, Williams said, "Norman, now you know, I don't have face or time for FaceTime, period. If I don't do it for my own parents or the show, why would I be doing it for somebody over there?"

"I like NeNe, but she's still an 'over there' person to me. Honestly, here's where the ambush comes in," Williams claimed. "She said, 'Wendy, look' -- she was in hair and makeup and wardrobe with all her people -- she said, 'we filming and I want you to be on the speaker.'"

Williams replied that she only agreed to be on the show once in the past and she "made it very clear" she's not a Housewife.

"Sorry, my career is a bit different than being a Housewife," she told Norman. "I don't need that kind of attention and I hung up on her. I hung up. I'm not here for this and I hung up. She never called back to apologize."

Williams said Leakes should have reached out to her privately first to see if she wanted to participate at all, though Wendy explained she still would have declined the invitation.

"I'm not a Housewife. I worked 35 years of my life to sit here for 11 seasons at this," she said. "It's a full motion picture behind the scenes. I'm not slumming by being some add on out of a suitcase for some Housewife. Yeah, for me, that is slumming."

Reiterating Leakes never called her back, Williams added, "You better not use any of that footage, Bravo."

Leakes hasn't responded directly to Wendy, but she did reply to a fan who said NeNe wasn't filming for Bravo, but for her own Instagram Live. Seemingly confirming those details, Leakes simply replied with a string of emojis showing a woman shrugging her shoulders.