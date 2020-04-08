Bruce Willis Shaves Daughter's Head While Quarantined with Demi Moore

Bruce Willis, Demi Moore and the three children they share are trying to make the best of it during the coronavirus lockdown.

In addition to posing for sweet family photos in matching pajamas, the "Die Hard" actor showed off his grooming skills by giving daughter Tallulah a buzz cut while they quarantined together.

During a video posted to the 26-year-old's Instagram account on Tuesday, Willis, 65, took a pair of clippers to Tallulah's head as one of his other daughters can be heard in the background saying, "You look like Joan of Arc, dude!"

She also channeled her mom from 1997's "G.I. Jane."

Meanwhile, Tallulah's sister Rumer, 31, shared a clip of her jumping in to help get the new do right, as she captioned the Instagram Story, "I get very serious while shaving heads."

Following the impromptu salon makeover, Rumer shared snaps from a topless photo shoot of her newly-sheared sibling, writing, "Shaved this nugget's head today 👩🏻‍🦲 📷 by me."

All this family bonding comes after Tallulah shared an epic photo shoot on Monday featuring Bruce, Demi, Tallulah, Rumer, her sister Scout and her boyfriend Dillon Buss.

"chaotic neutral," she captioned the snap of the happy clan rocking matching green and white striped pajamas.

After one follower criticized the photo by writing, "social not really distancing," Tallulah replied, "hi! we made the choice to quarantine together and have been together for 27 days taking every precaution. Please stay inside and wash your hands! :)"

Demi also shared an adorable shot of the group, Scout's boyfriend Jake Miller, and a friend with the caption, "Family bonding."

Bruce's wife, Emma Heming, appeared to confirm she and and the couple's two daughters -- Evelyn and Mabel -- were not in quarantine with the group, as she commented on Demi's picture, "[Family bonding] at its finest ... love and miss you guys."

Bruce and Demi, 57, were married from 1987 until their divorce in 2000, and have remained close as co-parenting champs.

"We felt more connected than we did before the divorce," she wrote of their relationship in her 2019 memoir "Inside Out."

Bruce even attended the launch of the book with Emma back in September.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Getty