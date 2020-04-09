An LA-based actor accidentally filmed the moment he was handcuffed in his own home over domestic violence -- even though he lives alone.

Tyree Freely was filming an audition tape on Tuesday and delivering an angry August Wilson monologue; so angry in fact that police believed he was attacking someone.

The thespian was creating the self-tape for Leah Daniels-Butler Casting's "Quarantine Monologues" project, Broadway World reported, and was on his fourth take when it was interrupted by a loud banging on the door.

"I looked through the peephole and didn't see anything, so I opened the door to see 2 LAPD officers on the sides of my door," he explained afterwards on Instagram. "They told me to step out of my own home as they asked me who was inside.

"As I informed them that it was just me inside, they weren't trying to tell me what happened nor were they trying to tell me their names."

As the audio on the video confirms, Freely tries to tell the officers that he was alone and that he was self-filimg an audition.

"Then, they were trying to place me under arrest for something I had no idea about," he wrote. "I kept asking why are you trying to place me in handcuffs, and you can hear the officer saying, “You’re lucky we didn’t just grab you and throw you in handcuffs.” For whaat ?!? Being black in my own home?"

He said the cops eventually explained that someone had called them over a possible fight in his apartment.

"So instead of asking me to wait outside, they decided to 'detain' me," he said. "So I politely complied w/ their orders as I refuse to be another hashtag."

On the video, the handcuffs can be heard snapping into place, as one of the officers shouts into the empty apartment for anyone inside to make themselves known. Freely explained that the officers then searched his apartment, where they could plainly see the tripod and camera set up right in the middle.

"They finally said it was suspicion of domestic violence in my apartment! AS I AM IN MY HOME BY MYSELF!" he wrote. "Who am I beating up? Myself? This was completely uncalled for as I was taken out of my own home to be handcuffed for doing a monologue."

He also registered his dismay at the lack of social distancing the police maintained throughout the episode, as well as unnecessarily administering metal cuffs "that could've been infested w/ Rona germs."

