Tyler Cameron and his "Quaratine Crew" had a strange encounter with a fan who showed up on his doorstep unexpectedly.

The "Bachelor" star took to Instagram on Wednesday to tell the tale of a woman who arrived at his Florida residence saying she traveled from Hawaii to be a part of the group that have isolated themselves due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I cannot make this up," he said after being alerted of the sketchy situation. "My brother just called me and told me there's a lady outside our house. We have no idea who she is. She has her dog and two suitcases. She is trying to join the Quarantine Crew or something."

"This is the wildest thing that's ever happened to me since this show," he added.

Later, Tyler hosted an Instagram Live session with the "Quarantine Crew" to detail the odd ordeal.

One of his friends said he met the woman at the door and she allegedly told him, "I can't believe you don't know who I am, I know everybody in the Quarantine Crew, I've been dating Tyler since Valentine's Day."

Another buddy backed it up saying she also told him she's "been dating Tyler since Valentine's Day" when he went outside to confront her.

"Thank god it's a harmless lady who has love for me and the crew," Tyler commented. "It could be someone dangerous."

He said the woman eventually left and also urged fans to respect his privacy, as several followers post videos of his house on social media.

"I'm not that cool, I'm not that talented," he added. "I got dumped on television. There's so many cooler people. Find something better to do with all this time we have now."

