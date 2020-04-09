Television By TooFab Staff |
Dillon Passage on What Will Definitely 'Upset' Joe Exotic When He Finally Watches Tiger King
The docuseries star also reveals who he'd want to play him in a movie.

While Joe Exotic's husband Dillon Passage feels Netflix's "Tiger King" docuseries was "like 93%" accurate, he knows what his other half will have a problem with when he watches it.

As Joseph Maldonado-Passage is currently behind bars serving a 22-year prison sentence for a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, he hasn't gotten around to seeing the series that's dominated pop culture the last few weeks.

"I feel like some things shouldn't have been shown in the docuseries, like Travis' accident in the office," Passage said in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

In the series, security camera footage showed a GW Zoo coworker's reaction as Joe's husband Travis Maldonado fatally shot himself in the head just off camera. It was easily one of the most shocking moments of the project, followed by a funeral where Joe gave a surprising eulogy about Travis' genitals.

"I feel like that was very personal to Joe and that it was used for an emotional purpose and to get people more drawn in to the show, I don't think that's fair to Travis," continued Dillon. "He probably would not have wanted that put all over the world... And I didn't tell [Joe] that it was in there. I feel like he's definitely gonna be upset about it, so it's best that he doesn't know."

In a separate interview with PEOPLE, the 23-year-old also revealed who he'd want to play him should the whole sordid tale be turned into a film.

His top choice: Zac Efron. "Blue eyes, dark hair, good-looking. I mean, what else can I say?" he said, explaining his pick.

"Tiger King" is streaming now on Netflix. See more coverage below!

