True-crime network ID is jumping into the "Tiger King" fray, but with an emphasis further away from the menagerie of characters that turned the Netflix docuseries into a pandemic phenomenon. Instead, the network will be exploring the unanswered question that has truly gripped the nation: what happened to Carole Baskin's husband?

Since the Netflix series took the nation by storm, Baskin has taken the brunt of heat from the shocking allegations sprinkled throughout the series for the theory that she may have killed and fed her first husband to her tigers.

This claim has never been proven, and Baskin denies it fervently to this day, but the truth is that her husband disappeared and that case remains unsolved and wide open. In fact, it was recently reopened by Florida authorities after "Tiger King" sparked new interested in that story, with the hope that new leads will either come in or emerge.

In the meantime, Investigation Discovery is ready to take a look at what authorities really do know with a thorough examination of a story that got incredibly short-changed in the seven-hour Netflix series.

"Love her or hate her, Carole is now in the center ring of the big cat circus," the network said in a statement received by Entertainment Weekly. "Is she a selfless crusader and protector of animals, who found unimaginable strength despite the mysterious disappearance of her husband? Or are we witnessing Carole Baskin’s master plan finally take effect?"

Proving they're not afraid to lean into the more sensational aspects of the story, they continued, "Despite her claims of innocence, did she orchestrate the disappearance of Don Lewis to seize control of his fortune, consolidate power and lay waste to her foes? No one seems to be talking – except for one man – and that man is the center of ID’s upcoming investigative series."

Is that person Joe Exotic, now in prison for attempting to hire an undercover agent to kill Baskin? Called "Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic," ID says fans will finally see "the investigation you didn’t get to see, revealing the secrets only Joe knows and the exclusive footage that has never been shown."

