Television By TooFab Staff |
Carole Baskin's Missing Husband Takes Center Stage in New Crime Docuseries for ID
View Photos
Facebook
All the Celebs Changing Up Their Hair During Quarantine

"Did she orchestrate the disappearance of Don Lewis to seize control of his fortune, consolidate power and lay waste to her foes?" asks the network. "No one seems to be talking -- except for one man!"

True-crime network ID is jumping into the "Tiger King" fray, but with an emphasis further away from the menagerie of characters that turned the Netflix docuseries into a pandemic phenomenon. Instead, the network will be exploring the unanswered question that has truly gripped the nation: what happened to Carole Baskin's husband?

Since the Netflix series took the nation by storm, Baskin has taken the brunt of heat from the shocking allegations sprinkled throughout the series for the theory that she may have killed and fed her first husband to her tigers.

Tiger King's Joe Exotic Speaks Out in Wild Interview from Prison

View Story

This claim has never been proven, and Baskin denies it fervently to this day, but the truth is that her husband disappeared and that case remains unsolved and wide open. In fact, it was recently reopened by Florida authorities after "Tiger King" sparked new interested in that story, with the hope that new leads will either come in or emerge.

In the meantime, Investigation Discovery is ready to take a look at what authorities really do know with a thorough examination of a story that got incredibly short-changed in the seven-hour Netflix series.

"Love her or hate her, Carole is now in the center ring of the big cat circus," the network said in a statement received by Entertainment Weekly. "Is she a selfless crusader and protector of animals, who found unimaginable strength despite the mysterious disappearance of her husband? Or are we witnessing Carole Baskin’s master plan finally take effect?"

Carole Baskin Calls Out 'Lies' in Netflix's Tiger King As Kim Kardashian Praises the 'Crazy' Docu-Series

View Story

Proving they're not afraid to lean into the more sensational aspects of the story, they continued, "Despite her claims of innocence, did she orchestrate the disappearance of Don Lewis to seize control of his fortune, consolidate power and lay waste to her foes? No one seems to be talking – except for one man – and that man is the center of ID’s upcoming investigative series."

Is that person Joe Exotic, now in prison for attempting to hire an undercover agent to kill Baskin? Called "Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic," ID says fans will finally see "the investigation you didn’t get to see, revealing the secrets only Joe knows and the exclusive footage that has never been shown."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Instagram Stars Take the Tiger King Craze to the Next Level with Cosplay

#RealityTV#TigerKing
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Tv

Carole Baskin's Missing Husband Subject of New Series

Carole Baskin's Missing Husband Subject of New Series
Lady Gaga Crashes Late-Night TV to Promote Network Takeover for COVID-19…

Lady Gaga Crashes Late-Night TV to Promote Network Takeover for COVID-19…
Rita Wilson's Movie Role She Regrets

Rita Wilson's Movie Role She Regrets
Tiger King Star on Being a 'Sexual Icon,' Last Time He Spoke to Ex Joe Exotic

Tiger King Star on Being a 'Sexual Icon,' Last Time He Spoke to Ex Joe Exotic
Joe Exotic's Husband Reveals What 'Disgusted' Him In Tiger King

Joe Exotic's Husband Reveals What 'Disgusted' Him In Tiger King
RHOA Recap: NeNe Drops Marc Daly Cheating Bomb as Kenya Details His Secrecy

RHOA Recap: NeNe Drops Marc Daly Cheating Bomb as Kenya Details His Secrecy