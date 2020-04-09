Easter got an X-rating after a Florida town found their mailboxes stuffed with porn-filled plastic eggs.

On Thursday, a 42-year-old woman was arrested for hiding pornographic images inside toy eggs and delivering them around Flagler County, according to the sheriff's office.

Abril Cestoni confessed she made the explicit images on her computer and was able to distribute over 400 of the eggs every day after her shift at the local grocery store since Monday, per Click Orlando.

.@FlaglerSheriff tells residents if you find a plastic Easter egg in your mailbox with an explicit or pornographic message, give them a call.https://t.co/C28EQAFL4R — News Daytona Beach (@NewsDaytonaBch) April 6, 2020

She told deputies her plan was hatched to let churches know they should be giving money to the less fortunate.

Tips and home surveillance videos from the community led deputies to arrest Cestoni after they conducted a traffic stop.

"Our team did a great job in tracking this deranged offender down and taking her into custody," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. "Thankfully she did not appear to be sick with COVID-19 symptoms, but she certainly needs some help. This again proves that 'see something, say something' works and we thank the community for being part of our guardianship policing philosophy."

On Sunday, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office asked for public assistance in finding a suspect who had been delivering eggs containing "a cracker in the shape of a fish, one sheet of toilet paper, a powdered drink mix, and a crumpled up piece of paper containing pornographic images," according to their Facebook page.

"The person who did this is not only a very sick individual but could actually be spreading COVID-19 by their actions,” Sheriff Rick Staly said on Facebook.

Cestoni was charged with violating the statewide stay-at-home order and multiple counts of distributing obscene material. She is being held on $7,000 bond.

