Restaurant Employee Putting Penis on Food Investigation Uncovers Alleged Child Porn, Sexual Abuse

Fox

Othello Holmes was allegedly caught on camera placing his genitals on open food in a Houston restaurant, but it was after investigators got a hold of his phone that authorities say the true depths of his "reprehensible" and "pervy" behavior was revealed.

Othello Holmes, 27, now faces five counts of possession of child pornography and indecent assault, per KPRC. He also, obviously, is no longer employed at the restaurant where all his legal troubles started.

The case against Holmes started on April 4 when the manager of Kulture Restaurant in Houston reached out to the Harris County Sheriff's Office with video of Holmes allegedly putting his genitals onto (and into) food.

He reportedly admitted to putting it into jelly, telling investigators that "he had a sexual urge, however, he stopped himself before he ejaculated." He further said he has a history of sexual offenses due to frequent sexual urges, for which he believes he needs help.

That's where the indecent assault charge stems from. But things took an even darker turn after Holmes agreed in writing on April 15 to allow authorities to investigate his phone. It was there authorities say they found even more disturbing material.

"We kept investigating this person. And, boy, I’m glad we did, because we got a subpoena for his phone, and we found some really horrible things on his phone," Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen told KPRC.

"I can tell y'all this individual is a predator ... We found child pornography, and we are fearful that he potentially may have and at some point, molested young children," Rosen added, asking parents to contact them with any additional information.

According to the Sheriff's Office, their investigators discovered more than 100 images of child pornography, as well as five videos. Another discovery was an alleged screenshot of a chat with someone named "Princess" where Holmes lamented, "Super pervy yesterday. I wish I had access to kids."

The content of the videos included minors from infancy to teen engaging in various sex acts, including intercourse, as well as one of Holmes fondling himself while lying next to a child estimated to be about six years old, per court documents. He was purportedly identified in this clip by investigators by his tattoos and bedding from other videos.

Rosen went on to say that the restaurant was extremely proactive in regard to this case, shutting down immediately. "They had not served a single patron of the restaurant," he explained. "And they shut down and only had their staff, their cook staff go in and throw away items in the kitchen and or sterilize things and take the appropriate corporate responsible actions to fix the problem."

In a statement received by KPRC, Kulture Restaurant emphasized they were unaware of Holmes' at-work "unacceptable act contrary to our code of conduct and out-of-work reprehensible illegal activities."

After confirming their aforementioned cleaning efforts, the restaurant went on to note they are enhancing their camera systems, with all of these actions "implemented within one hour of the incident being brought to our attention, ensuring that the matter was addressed before the business opened again."

"The employee has been terminated, and we have taken all necessary steps to restore our normal services to the public. We strongly believe this is an isolated incident resulting from retaliatory measures due to a demotion. Most importantly, this dangerous pedophile is off the streets," the statement continued. "We are continuing to work with ourselves and our employees and law enforcement as this ongoing investigation unfolds."

Holmes has been booked into Harris County Jail on a $50,000 bond for the child pornography charges.