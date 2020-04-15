Looks like Britney Spears isn't crying a river when it comes to ex Justin Timberlake as she gave props to the singer on Wednesday, while making a rare comment about their legendary love affair.

Taking to her Instagram account, the pop princess proved she still has the moves and the midriff, as she shared a flirty video of her dancing to Justin's scintillating single, "Filthy," all while poking fun at her social media ineptitude.

"This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days 😅😅😅💃!!!!!," the "Toxic" songstress, 38, captioned the clip. "As you can see I'm not really dancing folks - I'm just very bored 🙄."

Then the MTV Video Awards icon did it again and threw her fans into a frenzy by dishing about her relationship with the former NSYNC member, as the singers were the hottest red carpet couple from 1999 to 2002.

"PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago -- but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT ✨ !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD 😜 !!!!!!."

"KNOW WHAT'S GOOD" referred to the lyrics of "Filthy."

Acknowledging the split elicited a collective global gasp as Britney has tended to remain quiet about the relationship.

Even her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, commented on the post, writing, "Blogs are already plotting their outrageous stories... you keep having fun and looking cute tho!!!"

Rumor has it that Britney allegedly cheated on Justin with their choreographer pal, Wade Robson, which quickly dissolved the pop stars' coupling.

"Justin Timberlake uncovered Spears' alleged affair with Wade Robson when he discovered a note in Spears' room in February 2002, on the night that the two pop stars were scheduled to appear on 'Saturday Night Live,'" reported Rolling Stone in 2010.

Shortly after they called it quits, Justin released "Cry Me a River," which has been widely accepted as a diss song referring to the alleged affair.

"In the past, suffering has helped me compose songs. 'Cry Me a River' was written in a time of pain, like everyone knows," Justin told Vanity Fair Italia in 2016.

It appears, however, there is no love lost between the two, with Britney's declaration today and Justin admitting he would be down for a duet back in 2016.

Meanwhile, Britney is currently dating fitness guru, Sam Asghari, while Justin shares five-year-old son, Silas, with wife, Jessica Biel.

Quarantining is quite a time to reminisce about the good ole' days. Thanks for that memory, Brit Brit!

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Celebrity Beach Bods Instagram