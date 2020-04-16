One student sparked a viral movement with a novel idea that actually got the attention of former President Barack Obama. "In an unprecedented time, it would give us great comfort to hear your voice," he wrote on Twitter. "We ask you to consider giving a national commencement speech to the class of 2020."

The student, who is a senior himself and goes by the Twitter handle Lincoln, also helped spread the hashtag #ObamaCommencement2020, which quickly went viral on Tuesday night and continued trending Top 5 throughout the day on Wednesday.

When someone suggested it would be a great move because it would upset President Trump, Lincoln was quick to shut down the partisan angle. "It isn't about that," he replied. "It’s about someone who speaks for my generation. Like Barack Obama was the first President I can remember. The classroom mock elections, watching his inauguration in school. That’s what this is about. Hearing that voice of hope again."

Lincoln's original tweet was retweeted more than 30,000 times and liked more than 150,000 times. As the message spread, many began asking that his wife Michelle Obama join him in giving the speech to all the seniors who will be missing out on a traditional graduation, and commencement speech, due to ongoing stay-at-home restrictions amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Hi @BarackObama! Like most high school/college seniors, I’m saddened by the loss of milestone events, prom & graduation. In an unprecedented time, it would give us great comfort to hear your voice. We ask you to consider giving a national commencement speech to the class of 2020. — Lincoln (@lincolnjackd) April 15, 2020

By Wednesday evening, his message had even gotten the attention of Obama himself, or at least his people. A source for his camp tells People that the Obamas are flattered by the suggestion, but don't have a response yet.

Notably, that is not a no.

Wether he does or not, it isn’t about that. It’s about someone who speaks for my generation. Like Barack Obama was the first President I can remember. The classroom mock elections, watching his inauguration in school. That’s what this is about. Hearing that voice of hope again. — Lincoln (@lincolnjackd) April 15, 2020

Both of the Obamas have given plenty of speeches, and even plenty of commencement speeches in their time. It is true that this is an unprecedented situation that is robbing an entire class of the graduation rite of passage, not to mention almost the final months of their school year.

And Lincoln is right that for most of these students, Obama has been the president they grew up with. He swept into office when they were in grade school on a message of hope. And isn't that was a commencement speech during these times should be about?

You can check out some of the growing enthusiasm for Lincoln's idea in the tweets below:

Yes!!! My friend @Caissie’s son has the best idea! @BarackObama please consider giving graduating seniors some inspiration as only you can! #ObamaCommencement2020 https://t.co/Be3ZY4E296 — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) April 15, 2020

I think an #ObamaCommencement2020 is what we ALL need next month.



How about it @BarackObama? https://t.co/rHUKepvfOY pic.twitter.com/aJxaxDL8kO — Rachel "The Doc" Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) April 15, 2020

If @BarackObama gave a commencement speech to all the high school/college graduating seniors, it would be the most viewed live-stream event in history.



Whaddaya say Mr. President?

#ObamaCommencement2020 — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) April 15, 2020

I love the idea of an #ObamaCommencement2020 Speech. Honestly, I just want him to do a weekly address. I know that's not your job anymore but could you come check on us. We miss you. https://t.co/1dlyo6yB43 — Kenya Bradshaw (@KenyaBradshaw) April 15, 2020

#ObamaCommencement2020 Let's say this were to happen. I want to see Michelle Obama too. I love Michelle! pic.twitter.com/8wTZkRbl6l — kaVonna (@vonna_ka) April 15, 2020

Having Obama do a Commencement Speech to the High School/College classes of 2020 would be amazing! My daughter is now looking at graduating without a job and living with mom and dad 😢. Would love for him to speak about hope for the future and decency. #ObamaCommencement2020 https://t.co/yEXb7fpQH4 — SGoodyTX 🤘🛹🥁 (@sjgoody1) April 15, 2020

That is a brilliant idea ! In a complete absence of leadership, his voice and wisdom can inspire our future generation of leaders. His would be one of the most reassuring voices in a time that desperately calls for a steady hand at the wheel. #Obamacommencement2020 — Threat Level Midnight Shyamalan (@abhi23391) April 15, 2020

As a mental health therapist who works with several high school seniors, I think this would be healing, inspirational and uplifting at a time they need it most. Please consider, @BarackObama ❤ They are our future! #ILoveGenZ #ObamaCommencement2020 https://t.co/bNQ9wNh8Cb — rebecca (@rkdsens) April 16, 2020

So proud of my kids, @lincolnjackd & his big brother @eli_debenham for starting this tweet & getting #ObamaCommencement2020 trending. Thanks to everyone who shared. Even if it doesn’t happen, I know your support means a lot to the Class of 2020. pic.twitter.com/8m8eJJpsfn — 🗽 Caissie “Pretty Scared, You?” St.Onge (@Caissie) April 15, 2020

Unlike alot of students this year, I was able to attend my high school graduation. I think this would be an amazing idea since so many students are going to miss out on an important milestone.#ObamaCommencement2020 https://t.co/cBefm4fFam — The Duchess (@BadGirlBabyJ) April 16, 2020

When @BarackObama speaks, the collective blood pressure of our nation drops 40 points.



It's like meditation for the masses.



Madam First Lady @MichelleObama, can you please talk to your man?



It's not like he's going to miss any basketball games.#ObamaCommencement2020 https://t.co/P9vd9ZqVlv — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) April 15, 2020

The #ObamaCommencement2020 idea made me smile this morning. For many of these kids, I bet the first time they heard a president speak was Obama’s “speech to students” (it was about 12 years ago). Fitting to bookend with a commencement address. https://t.co/uJ0BqDmiHm — Sunny (is postponed indefinitely) (@Samples212) April 15, 2020

@BarackObama President Obama, this country's children saw how much you cared about them & future. My son, a college sophomore, is truly struggling with the situation. Please consider a message to encourage them. Signed, Mom #ObamaCommencement2020 — Eileen Kane (@Ekane98) April 15, 2020

Oh President @BarackObama won't you please honor this request. Our nation is hurting, you are a light in this bleak darkness. Please give a #ObamaCommencement2020 to all those who are graduating & to all of us who remember a sweeter time when USA leadership was assured. THANK U! https://t.co/Y7PrWx6XiB — Ariaa Jaeger (@AriaaJaeger) April 15, 2020

#ObamaCommencement2020 as a livestream needs to happen. @BarackObama is a voice or reason, eloquence, calm, and HOPE. — JoJo (@thecorgichaser) April 16, 2020

